Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 03:39 AM IST

India, All India

Pak Army raises ‘white flag’ for soldiers’ corpses?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 15, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2019, 3:00 am IST

Next day, the Pakistan Army tried to retrieve the corpse of its soldier by intensifying ceasefire violation.

On September 13, the Pakistan Army raised the white flag and recovered the bodies. Indian Army respects the dead and so permitted the same, said sources. (Photo: ANI)
 On September 13, the Pakistan Army raised the white flag and recovered the bodies. Indian Army respects the dead and so permitted the same, said sources. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: The Army on Saturday said that the Pakistani troops resorted to “unprovoked” mortar shelling and small arms fire to target Indian forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district earlier during the day.

It said that the firing and shelling took place in Balakote and Mankote areas of Poonch from 10 am onwards, drawing a strong retaliation from the Indian Army. The exchanges between the facing armies continued for several hours.

However, there were no reports of any casualties on the Indian side. Poonch’s Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav said that the residents have been asked to remain indoors and take other necessary precautionary measures to avoid any harm coming to theme.

Reports said that while firing and shelling from across the LoC was underway schoolchildren trapped in the area falling in close proximity of the de facto border were rescued by the authorities and shifted to a safer location before they were restored to their parents.

An earlier report quoting Army sources said that in a separate incident Pakistan Army was forced to raise the ‘white flag’ to recover the bodies of its two soldiers killed by Indian Army in retaliation to a similar violation of November 2003 ceasefire understanding in Hajipir sector of the LoC.

The report quoting unnamed Army sources said that the Indian troops killed Pakistani Army’s Sepoy Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistani Punjab, in Hajipir sector of Baramulla district on the intervening night of September 10 and 11.

Next day, the Pakistan Army tried to retrieve the corpse of its soldier by intensifying ceasefire violation. While attempting to recover the body, another Pakistani soldier was killed, the sources said.

After failing to retrieve their bodies despite repeated attempts for over two days, the Pakistan Army soldiers on Friday raised the ‘white flag’ and subsequently took the bodies with them, the source said.

Tags: line of control, pakistani soldiers
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

The special court on Friday acquitted Mr Singh and Mr Nagendra of charges of exporting 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of illicit iron ore due to lack of evidence. (Representional Image)

Court frees 2 K’taka ministers in iron ore export case

DMK president M.K. Stalin (Photo: ANI)

Shah’s Hindi push sparks outrage among TN ministers

Pham Sanh Chau

Vietnam-India defence ties not aimed at anyone: Envoy

Satish Punia and Sanjay Jaiswal

Satish Punia, close to RSS, is new Rajasthan BJP chief

MOST POPULAR

1

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

2

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

3

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

4

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

5

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham