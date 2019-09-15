Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

BHU students protest against reinstatement of professor accused of molesting girl

University Administration, however, stated that the professor is censored and can hold no post of responsibility.

Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor S K Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student. (Photo: ANI)
Varanasi: Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor S K Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student.

BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi said, "He was earlier suspended and is now censored. The matter will again be taken to BHU's highest decision-making body".

"The Vice-Chancellor had taken cognisance of the complaint and suspended him. Inquiry committee later filed a report and BHU's highest decision-making body censored the Professor, he can neither hold a post of responsibility in BHU nor attend any event or apply to any other college or university", he added.

