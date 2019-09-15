Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:19 PM IST

India, All India

Andhra Pradesh: Tourist boat capsizes in Godavari; 12 dead, over 30 missing

PTI
Published : Sep 15, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2019, 6:50 pm IST

Godavari river has been in spate for the past few days and over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing when the mishap occurred.

The exact details of the mishap were not immediately available. (Photo: ANI)
 The exact details of the mishap were not immediately available. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Twelve people have died and more than 30 were missing when a tourist boat capsized in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon while over 23 passengers were said to have been rescued, police sources said.

The exact details of the mishap were not immediately available. The boat was carrying 63 people.

The boat, operated by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, had started off for the picturesque Papikondalu mountain range, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam, news agency PTI reported.

The accident took place near Kacchuluru village in Devipatnam Mandal.

The river has been in spate for the past few days and over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing on Sunday afternoon when the mishap occurred.

"We are trying to ascertain the details," East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told PTI.

Helicopters of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are  rescue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely pained" by the incident.

"Extremely pained by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy," he tweeted.

Sources said there were about 63 people, including 11 crew members, in the boat run by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

The boat started off for the picturesque Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam and it capsized near Kachhuluru, the sources said.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy spoke with officials about rescue efforts.

State Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam spoke to East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy and enquired about the incident.

The Chief Secretary directed that a helicopter be pressed into service to trace the boat mishap victims.

Police and other rescue teams have started off from East and West Godavari districts for the accident spot, but it could take some time for them to reach there because of the swollen state of the river, official sources said.

Tags: godavari, andhra pradesh

Latest From India

The governor said that the “tremendous work” done by him cannot be matched by the elected governments that have served the former state in the past. (Photo: PTI)

'PM Modi's message to me was to make J&K shine,' says Governor Satya Pal Malik

SC's decision will be in favour of Ram temple, construction in Nov: Subramaniam Swamy

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo: PTI)

Haryana follows Assam; CM Khattar hints at implementation of NRC

The Union Home Minister said that the government would take Hindi Divas outside Delhi, and would celebrate a Hindi Saptah across the country. (Photo: PTI)

Ideology of RSS is to impose Hindi as national language: Sitaram Yechury

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranu Mondal gives statement on Lata Mangeshkar's view about her voice

2

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

3

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

4

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

5

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham