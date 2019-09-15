Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

India, All India

An 'unprecedented' win for BJP in Maharashtra assembly polls: Fadnavis

PTI
Published : Sep 15, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2019, 2:04 pm IST

Fadnavis said so far, his yatra has covered over 3,000 km and reached out to over 100 constituencies.

'Wherever we go, the yatra is being welcomed by people and getting a huge response. Looking at the people's support, we are sure that we will get an unprecedented victory in the Assembly polls,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)
 'Wherever we go, the yatra is being welcomed by people and getting a huge response. Looking at the people's support, we are sure that we will get an unprecedented victory in the Assembly polls,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said looking at the huge support that his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' is receiving, the BJP will have an "unprecedented" victory in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Fadnavis said so far, his yatra has covered over 3,000 km and reached out to over 100 constituencies (out of the total 288) in the state.

"Wherever we go, the yatra is being welcomed by people and getting a huge response. Looking at the people's support, we are sure that we will get an unprecedented victory in the Assembly polls," he told reporters here.

Fadnavis on Saturday visited several tehsils of Pune district as part of the third leg of his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra'.

When asked about the huge hoardings put on routes of the yatra, he said if the party workers think that by putting up such banners they will get the ticket (for the upcoming polls), "it is not so".

To a question on the issue of felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony to make way for a Metro car shed, he said it is a fact that there are trees in the area, but it neither comes under bio-diversity nor is it a forest land.

"Japan is funding the project and they never do funding unless the project is sustainable," he said.

He claimed the state has received maximum investment in the country and as far as direct employment is concerned, the state is on the first position.

The Mumbai civic body recently gave its nod to cut over 2,600 trees for setting up a Metro car shed in Aarey Colony, the sprawling green belt of Mumbai.

Environmentalists have been opposing the proposed tree felling. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians have also extended their support to the activists.

Fadnavis earlier started his mass contact programme from Amravati in Vidarbha on August 1.

He, however, suspended it on August 6 in view of rains wrecking havoc in parts of the state, even as the opposition charged him then with giving priority to his campaign.

He later resumed his yatra from August 21.

In the first and second phases of his yatra, he covered areas in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

Tags: assembly polls, mahajanadesh yatra, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

'You want to escape by insulting north Indians,' Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: File)

Priyanka tears into Gangwar for insulting North Indians

Over 80 former MPs are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi despite a stern warning by a Lok Sabha panel, sources said. (Photo: File)

82 ex-MPs still to vacate official bungalows despite warning: report

Justice P Lakshman Reddy taking oath as the Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: Justice P Lakshman Reddy sworn in as first Lokayukta of state

The 23-year-old UP law student who has accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape claimed she has at least 35 incriminating videos of the former BJP MP. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanad case: 'Was taken to his room, evidence removed'

MOST POPULAR

1

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

2

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

3

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

4

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

5

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham