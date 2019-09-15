Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 03:38 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah pitches for Hindi, Oppn leaders slam him

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Sep 15, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2019, 2:32 am IST

On “Hindi Divas” on Saturday, Amit Shah said Hindi, which is spoken the most, can unite the whole country.

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister and BJP national president Amit Shah’s assertion that Hindi can “unite the country” on Saturday received severe criticism from Opposition parties, who asked him to reconsider his appeal of Hindi becoming a “common language” of the country and “India’s identity globally.” On “Hindi Divas” on Saturday, Mr Shah said Hindi, which is spoken the most, can unite the whole country. Though he also asked everyone to use their native languages as much as possible, but said efforts will be made to expand Hindi’s reach to different parts of the country. After Mr Shah’s appeal, various pro-Kannada organisations staged protests in Karnataka and hashtags including #Stop HindiImperialism, #StopHindiImposition, #MakeMyLanguageOfficial started trending on the social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted on “Hindi Divas”: “The simplicity, spontaneity and elegance of a language provide meaningfulness to expression. Hindi has incorporated all of these aspects beautifully.” Hindi Divas is observed to mark the decision of the Constituent Assembly to extend official language status to Hindi on this day in 1949. It was first observed in 1953.

Reacting to Mr Shah’s appeal, DMK president M.K. Stalin said: “We have been continuously waging protest against imposition of Hindi. Today’s remarks made by Amit Shah gave us a jolt, it will affect the unity of the country. We demand that he takes his statement back.”

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi also reacted sharply, saying “Hindi is not every Indian’s “mother tongue”. Could you try appreciating the diversity & beauty of the many mother tongues that dot this land? Article 29 gives every Indian the right to a distinct language, script & culture....India’s much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva.”

TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee said “My best wishes to all on Hindi Diwas. We should respect all languages and cultures equally. We may learn many languages but we should never forget our mother-language.”   

Tweeting in Kannada, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “The lie that Hindi is a national language should stop. Let it be known to all that it is just like Kannada, one among the 22 official languages of India. You cannot promote a language by spreading lies and fake information. Languages flourish by affection and respect for each other.”

Earlier during the day Mr Shah, in a series of tweets in Hindi, said “India has many languages and every language has its importance. But it is absolutely necessary that the entire country should have one language that becomes India’s identity globally,” adding that if any language which can unite the country, it is Hindi that is spoken the most.

“I want to appeal to people to promote their native languages but also use Hindi to make the dream of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel of one language come true,” he tweeted.

Later, at a “Hindi Divas” function, Mr Shah said Hindi should reach every individual and every home in the country and from next year, “Hindi Divas” functions will be held in different parts of the country. He also said that by the time next parliamentary elections come in 2024, “Hindi would have achieved a monumental status.” He also said that socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia had said in a democracy, the language of the government should be a language which people can understand.

“When I first took charge of the home ministry, in the first 10 days, not a single file has come to me with Hindi noting. Now, 60 per cent files which come to me have Hindi notings,” he said.

Mr Shah said India’s strength is its many languages and dialects and it should be seen that a “foreign language does not overtake a native language.”

Mr Shah also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and late external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who delivered their speeches in UN General Assembly in Hindi.

Tags: amit shah, hindi divas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The special court on Friday acquitted Mr Singh and Mr Nagendra of charges of exporting 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of illicit iron ore due to lack of evidence. (Representional Image)

Court frees 2 K’taka ministers in iron ore export case

DMK president M.K. Stalin (Photo: ANI)

Shah’s Hindi push sparks outrage among TN ministers

Pham Sanh Chau

Vietnam-India defence ties not aimed at anyone: Envoy

Satish Punia and Sanjay Jaiswal

Satish Punia, close to RSS, is new Rajasthan BJP chief

MOST POPULAR

1

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

2

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

3

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

4

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

5

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham