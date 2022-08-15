Monday, Aug 15, 2022 | Last Update : 05:47 AM IST

World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

PTI
Published : Aug 15, 2022, 12:44 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2022, 12:44 am IST

Bhagwat said there have been many historical events which were never told to us nor taught in a proper way

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
  RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the whole world looks towards India for managing diversity.

Speaking at a function on 'Bharat@2047: My Vision My Action' in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, Bhagwat also said an "Akhand Bharat" will happen when people stop being scared.

"The world points at India when it comes to managing diversity efficiently. The world is full of contradictions but managing dualities will only come from India, he said.

Bhagwat said there have been many historical events which were never told to us nor taught in a proper way.

For instance, the place where Sanskrit grammar was born is not in India. Did we ever ask a question why? he said.

"It is chiefly because we first forgot our own wisdom and knowledge and later the land was conquered by foreign invaders who mainly came from north west region," he said.

We unnecessarily gave importance to caste and other similar structures," Bhagwat said.

The systems which were formed for work were used to create differences between people and communities, he said.

We do have small differences in language, dress, cultures, but we need to have a mind that will see the big picture and not get stuck into these things, the RSS chief said.

"If we want Bharat to become big, we should understand that all languages in the country are national languages, people from various castes are mine, we need to have such affection, he said.

He said "why should we be afraid when we talk about Akhand Bharat."

People wonder when will it happen. "It will happen when we stop being scared. What was there will happen again. But we will need to become that Bharat and dream about that Bharat," he said.

Bhagwat also emphasised on knowing what is Bharat.

He said Bharat gives the entire world the mantra of unity and non-violence. At the same time, Bharat can forgive and punish also.

The RSS chief further said that in the modern world, Germany became powerful and Hitler was born. When America became powerful, Hiroshima and Nagasaki (atomic bombings) happened.

"Now when Chine is getting a little powerful, we can see what is happening across the world. But when India is powerful, it uses its powers to save the world. India is the worshipper of non-violence and not a worshipper of weakness," he said.

Speaking on the importance of the country's Constitution and citizen discipline, he said there is a system and a Constitution made by representatives selected by people.

"The Constitution should be followed properly. The Constitution is so generous there is already a system in it for amendments. We all should faithfully obey the Constitution and laws which have been made," he said.

Bhagwat also asked the youth to be ready for sacrifices to make Bharat big in 2047.

He further said historians of today believe the Indian civilisation is only 2,400 years old.

"They are not the historians of today, but of the past and do not have up to date knowledge. The reality is that the Indian civilisation is at least 9,000 years BC (Before Christ), which is called the Sindu-Saraswati civilisation," he said.

Bhagwat also asked the youth to be beware of "nakli maal" (fake material) and said there are people telling about bad things happening in the country. But, there are also individuals, organisations and institutions doing good work 40 times more than such people, he added.

