US Embassy, Consulates to process visa applications of Indian students from August 17

THE ASIAN AGE | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published : Aug 15, 2020, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2020, 2:38 pm IST

Hyderabad: Amidst the clouds of uncertainty over Indian students aspiring for higher education abroad, the US Embassy and Consulates in India will begin processing student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis from August 17.

As per the announcement made on the official US Embassy in India website, emergency student and exchange visitor appointment requests received prior to August 12 will be processed first and public appointments will be taken up later. Appointments will be refreshed as per the availability, generally two weeks in advance, said the official announcement.

 

In a tweet, the US Embassy said, "Our consular sections are opening to process student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis. Student visas are a high priority, and we will make every effort to assist applicants in a timely fashion, while keeping our customers and staff safe."

However, due to our very limited appointment availability we may not be able to accommodate all requests in time for the start of the fall semester, it added.

Apart from the consular sections at the US Embassy in New Delhi, Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata will also commence processing of these applications.

The US authorities also requested prospective students and exchange visitors to schedule an appointment no more than three weeks prior to their class start date, and asked the students to continue monitoring the website https://in.usembassy.gov/visas/ for availability

 

Meanwhile, the Embassy and Consulates would continue to remain closed for routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services, the announcement said. “We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date.”

