As India's marks 74th Independence Day, COVID-19 cases cross 25 lakh-mark

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11

Labourers carrying their belongings arrive from Uttar Pradesh, during Unlock 3.0, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 8, 2020. Workers from various states have returned to their workplace to resume working amid the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

With 65,002 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally went past 25 lakh on Saturday -- co-incidentally also India's Independence Day. It just took little less than 48 hours for the virus to add one lakh cases and reach the mark. Over 18 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

The total number of COVID-19 now stands at 25,26,192, while the death-toll is now 49,036 with 996 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours. Looking at the rate at which the death toll has been rising, India's death toll may breach the 50,000-mark by tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has declined to 1.94 per cent.

There are 6,68,220,active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 18,08,936.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in total 2,85,63,095 samples have been tested up to August 14 of which 8,68,679 were examined on Friday, the highest in a day so far.