Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST

India, All India

Video: Ladakh BJP MP Namgyal steals show again, dances on I-Day

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 12:06 pm IST

Namgyal was greeted with a parade on his return to Ladakh earlier this week.

In the 28-second video, Namgyal was seen wearing sunglasses and a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men), and leading a line of fellow dancers. (Photo: Screengrab)
 In the 28-second video, Namgyal was seen wearing sunglasses and a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men), and leading a line of fellow dancers. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: The BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal whose speech in support of the government's move to scrap Article 370 went viral and earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day with a short dance that was caught on video by news agency ANI.

In the 28-second video, Namgyal was seen wearing sunglasses and a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men), and leading a line of fellow dancers.

Tsering Namgyal, 34, emerged a hit on social media after a Lok Sabha speech backing the government's contentious decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Namgyal was greeted with a parade on his return to Ladakh earlier this week. He posted a video of himself waving the Indian flag and dancing, again.

In a tweet, PM Modi gave a shout-out to the Ladakhi politician, saying he had coherently presented aspirations of people of the region in his speech.

 

Tags: 73rd independence day, jamyang tsering namgyal, article 370, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday announced trifurcating the large Vellore district into three and asserted his government's commitment to the two-language formula. (Photo: File)

TN CM announces trifurcation of Vellore district; govt commits for 2-language formula

'On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC,'Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)

Free rides for women in DTC buses from October 29: Arvind Kejriwal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said his government will bring a law to reserve 70 per cent jobs in industrial units for people from the state. (Photo: File)

Madhya Pradesh govt to enact law to reserve 70 pc jobs for locals: Kamal Nath

He said the event would underline the bond between man and cows and also create awareness against cow slaughter. (Photo: Facebook)

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

MOST POPULAR

1

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

2

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

3

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 Pro details surface; can’t wait for brand new colour

4

Massive 2019 iPhone leak exposes Apple’s future plans

5

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham