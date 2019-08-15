Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

India, All India

Telangana: Maoist posters urge people to observe Independence Day as 'black day'

ANI
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 8:02 pm IST

The posters were found lying in the Gandhi Centre area in Cherla Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

CPI (Maoist) party observes Martyrs commemoration week from 28 July to 3 August every year. (Photo: ANI)
 CPI (Maoist) party observes Martyrs commemoration week from 28 July to 3 August every year. (Photo: ANI)

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Posters of the CPI Maoist state committee urging people in Telangana to consider Independence Day as 'Black Day' were found in the town of Cherla Mandal here on Thursday.

The posters were found lying in the Gandhi Centre area in Cherla Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Last month wall posters and pamphlets asking people to participate in CPI (Maoist) martyrs commemoration week had surfaced in R Kottagudem and Satyanarayanapuram villages.

Similar posters were also found in Veerabhadravaram village in Mulugu district of the state. These posters were released in the name of Vajedu committee of CPI (Maoist).

CPI (Maoist) party observes Martyrs commemoration week from 28 July to 3 August every year.

Tags: maoist, communist party of india, independence day, black day, bhadradri kothagudem
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

Addressing the gathering, DC Kulgam, Showkat Ajaz Bhat gave a historical background of the day and said that Independence Day is the most significant day in the history of the country as it was on this day that it achieved freedom on the day from British rule. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: Independence Day celebrated in Kulgam, DC Showkat Ajaz Bhat hoists national flag

The other girls were a Gurdaspur farmer's daughter Sulekha, student of Class III from the local Red Cross School for Deaf and Dumb; Muskan who belongs to an EWS family and is a student of local Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden; and Komalpreet Kaur, also from a farming family of village Salempur. (Photo: ANI)

Martyred soldiers' daughters tie 'rakhis' to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

In the year 2014, the complainant with some other women went to the office of the accused MLA Kumar with respect to the problems related to waterlogging. (Photo: ANI)

AAP MLA Manoj Kumar convicted in assault case

A forensic team also visited the spot to collect samples, police said. Police are scrutinising the CCTVs installed in the area. (Photo: Representational)

Two sisters found murdered at PG facility in Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

2

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

3

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

4

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

5

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 Pro details surface; can’t wait for brand new colour

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham