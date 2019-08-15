Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:05 AM IST

Mohan Bhagwat to attend conclave on New Education Policy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 5:53 am IST

MoS, PMO, Jitendra Singh will also attend the conclave.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat will attend a two day-long conclave “Gyanotsav 2076”, which will have educationists, vice-chancellors of various universities and education ministers from various states, deliberate on the draft New Education Policy(NEP), reforms in the education system and competetive exams and also on why regional languages should be promoted in the education curriculum. Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Yoga guru Ramdev will also attend the event, which will have a session ‘’Siksha main Bhartiyata(Indianness in the education)’’ addressed by the RSS supremo. MoS, PMO, Jitendra Singh will also attend the conclave.

“Like Union budget and five year plans, education needs to be reformed regularly... the conclave will deliberate on issues, including quality of education, promotion of practical knowledge, encouragement on new thoughts and education in mother tongue,” said Nyas’s secretary Atul Kothari. He said educationists will also deliberate on how to reform the pattern of competetive exams, including UPSC, state commissions, staff selection, banking and railways.

The Nyas had often asserted that the government’s education policy should be that it can be implemented properly and government administration and educationists should contribute together in this regard.

“Governments come and go but administration stays. Therefore, administrators should be selected and groomed, according to the requirements and not some set pattern. We are producing officers but not sevaks,” said Mr Kothari.

The conclave will also be attended by retired officers from UPSC, state commissions, railways, banking sector to share their suggestions on reforming the competitive exams.

