J&K bifurcation will benefit people: President

The NDA government had announced on August 5 the removal of some provisions of Article 370 to take away J&K’s special status.

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The revocation of some provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) into two Union territories, will be of “immense benefit” to the people of the region, said President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day.

He said that the changes made in the status of the region, will allow people there to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country. “I am confident that the recent changes made in J&K and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,” he said in the address.

The NDA government had announced on August 5 the removal of some provisions of Article 370 to take away J&K’s special status and proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Mr Kovind made a reference to the changes in J&K while recalling that the illustrious generation that led us to freedom did not perceive Independence only in terms of transfer of political power. The President said the recent enactment of new laws and amendments to existing ones will also be beneficial to people of Jammu and Kashmir, adding the law making instant triple talaq a criminal offence will deliver justice for “our daughters”.

Mr Kovind also underlined the need for the government to build financial infrastructure in the form of a transparent, inclusive banking system, an online friendly tax system and easier access to capital for legitimate entrepreneurs.

