Free rides for women in DTC buses from October 29: Arvind Kejriwal

He made the announcement at the Delhi government’s Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium.

'On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC,'Kejriwal said.
 'On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC,'Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that rides on DTC and cluster buses will be free for women from October 29 on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj.

“On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety,” Kejriwal said.

