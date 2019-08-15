Don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic: Mamata to Centre

Banerjee said that Independence for her means 'to allow the people to speak'.

Kolkata: In an indirect attack on the Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that "we don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic".

While talking about West Bengal culture at an event here ahead of the 73rd Independence Day, Banerjee said, "I believe we don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic. We got freedom; today our country has progressed."

