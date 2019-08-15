Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

India, All India

Don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic: Mamata to Centre

ANI
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 8:54 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 8:58 am IST

Banerjee said that Independence for her means 'to allow the people to speak'.

Banerjee said, 'I believe we don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic. We got freedom; today our country has progressed.' (Photo: File)
 Banerjee said, 'I believe we don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic. We got freedom; today our country has progressed.' (Photo: File)

Kolkata: In an indirect attack on the Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that "we don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic".

While talking about West Bengal culture at an event here ahead of the 73rd Independence Day, Banerjee said, "I believe we don't have to learn from others how to be patriotic. We got freedom; today our country has progressed."

Banerjee said that independence for her means "to allow the people to speak".

Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

