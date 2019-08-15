Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

India, All India

Death toll mounts to 61 as Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury

ANI
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 9:47 am IST

The floods have also resulted in heavy loss of livestock with 859 animals reported dead.

As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). (Photo: File)
 As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 15 were killed. According to the data, at least 14 people remain missing.

Rescue teams deployed in the state have rescued over seven lakh people till now, the report stated.

Out of the people rescued, as many as 3, 75,663 people are currently lodged in over 1, 096 relief camps.

The floods have also resulted in heavy loss of livestock with 859 animals reported dead.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours in most parts of Karnataka, with extremely heavy falls at isolated areas of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

In the wake of the damage caused due to the incessant rains, the administration of Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Temple, earlier in the day, donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Tags: karnataka, floods, dead, ksndmc, imd
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

After unfurling the flag, Malik inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Photo: ANI)

Guv Malik hoists tricolour in first I-Day celebration after scrapping of Article 370

'Abrogating Article 370 is an important step in fulfilling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream for a united India,' Modi added. (Photo: ANI)

'If Article 370 so essential, then why did it remain temporary?': PM Modi slams Cong

It was created by Shaivalini Kumar which depicted traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

'Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Sri Lanka during his second term as PM,' Sri Lankan Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said. (Photo: ANI)

Easter-bombing caused a huge loss to tourism industry: Sri Lankan Minister

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive 2019 iPhone leak exposes Apple’s future plans

2

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

3

Crazy ‘iPhone Pro’ leak confirms Apple’s flagship handset

4

Fresh iPhone 11 leak reveals Apple’s shockingly shady tactics

5

Biometric data of over 1 million people exposed in major breach of banks

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham