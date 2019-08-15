Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, All India

Amid threats, forces in J&K battle-ready to ensure peace

THE ASIAN AGE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 1:44 am IST

Sources said the relaxation of restrictions in the Valley will completely depend on the situation on Independence Day.

Security personnel patrol in Jammu on Tuesday ahead of the 73rd Independence Day. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel patrol in Jammu on Tuesday ahead of the 73rd Independence Day. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Amid fears of a terror strike, the highest-ever security is in place in the Kashmir Valley as the nation looks forward to celebrating Independence Day on Thursday. Last-minute strategies are being finalised by the security forces whose primary concern is to thwart any fidyaeen or IED attack on the security forces.

As a precaution for the grand Independence Day event at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium to be attended by governor Satya Pal Malik and top officials, the security agencies issued passes to their own people to ensure terrorists don’t sneak in wearing Army or paramilitary fatigues.

While the presence of 200 terrorists in the Valley is a big concern, sources say among them are 16 top commanders of terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Hizbul Mujahideen, who are experts in assembling Improvised Explosive Devices and might plant them on routes frequented by the security forces.

“We are on a high alert and hope August 15 will pass off peacefully. All arrangements are in place,” J&K DGP Dilbag Singh told this newspaper as he reviewed the security situation with Army, CRPF and BSF officials.

Sources said the relaxation of restrictions in the Valley will completely depend on the situation on Independence Day. “We will assess the situation depending on how it goes tomorrow. But we may not ease the restrictions entirely. In case a decision is taken to restore communications, we will first do it in peaceful areas, like Srinagar, and extend it to other areas in a phased manner. Similar will be the case with the movement of people. It will all be phase-wise,” sources said, adding there is still no clarity on how and when the restrictions should be relaxed. “The first priority is to ensure a peaceful August 15, and all other things will be decided later,” they said.

On Wednesday, Day 10 of the lockdown in the Valley, the situation in Srinagar remained calm but there were some reports of sporadic incidents elsewhere. Police officials are tightlipped over the situation in South Kashmir areas, where the security forces had expected trouble on Wednesday.

While there is speculation that home minister Amit Shah may visit Srinagar on Thursday and unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk, top officials said they had no information about the visit of any dignitary from New Delhi.

All energies were focused on ensuring a trouble-free Independence Day celebration at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, which has been turned into a fortress for the programme which begins in the morning and will be over by noon. While the political leadership in J&K remains under house arrest, a curfew-like situation is expected to prevail in the Valley on Thursday.

What dominated the series of meetings between the top brass of the Army and security forces were the strategies and mechanisms to thwart IEDs or a potential fidayeen attack. “Since communications are down, terror groups who normally use various Russian apps for chatting, like Telegram, are unable to communicate with each other. But there are 16 top commanders who are well versed in assembling IEDs. Fidayeen attacks are a concern and thus we have four layers of security at the stadium,” the sources said.

PTI adds: Additional DGP Munir Khan said the restrictions in Jammu had been completely lifted. “The restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed and schools and other establishments there are functioning. Restrictions will continue in some places of Kashmir for some time,” he told reporters. He said there were some “localised incidents” in parts of Srinagar and other districts in the Valley, but these were contained and dealt with locally.

There have been no major injuries to anyone, he said at a press conference. Mr Khan said there were a few pellet injuries in the Valley that were treated. “Our biggest endeavour is to ensure there is no civilian casualty,” he said.

Asked about the number of people detained, Mr Khan said he would not talk about individuals. “In a law and order situation like this, there are different kinds of detention ... Preventive detention to ensure established miscreants do not vitiate the peaceful atmosphere... So you have to take preventive steps,” he said.

Tags: satya pal malik, independence day, kashmir valley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A dancer on his own creative journey, away from established dance norms, Astad Deboo understandably ploughs a lone furrow.

Understanding dancer Astad Deboo: The lonely crusader, still an enigma

Abhinandan Varthaman (Photo: PTI)

Abhinandan Varthaman to get Vir Chakra

Union home minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah to kick off BJP’s Haryana poll campaign

It is now learnt it also wanted to divert a greater part of over 40,000 security personnel requisitioned for the yatra to parts of the Valley for performing law and order duties in anticipation of possible uprising. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Amarnath Yatra to end quietly today

MOST POPULAR

1

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

2

Reasons why the 16-inch MacBook Pro may be a huge disappointment

3

7 benefits of filing your income tax return

4

Celebrate Independence Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

5

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham