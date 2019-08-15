Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, All India

Aim is to make Bengaluru country's Silicon Valley in a 'true sense': Yediyurappa

PTI
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 2:31 pm IST

Karnataka and more specifically Bengaluru had gained a prominent place in the global technology map, Yediyurappa said.

'Our Bengaluru should also be developed like California and San Francisco Silicon Valley,' Yediyurappa said. (Photo: File)
 'Our Bengaluru should also be developed like California and San Francisco Silicon Valley,' Yediyurappa said. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said his intention is to make Bengaluru the country's Silicon Valley in a "true sense", and develop it like San Francisco Silicon Valley.

Karnataka and more specifically Bengaluru had gained a prominent place in the global technology map, he said adding the government was keen to offer much more encouragement to information and bio technology sectors.

"For the all-round development of Bengaluru, the 'Bengaluru Development Task force' will be strengthened. My intention is to make Bengaluru as India's Silicon Valley in a true sense," the chief minister said while delivering his Independence Day speech after unfurling the national flag here. "Our Bengaluru should also be developed like California and San Francisco Silicon Valley," he added.

The state government is all set to take IT and BT beyond the boundaries of tech capital Bengaluru, he said. Noting that Karnataka is among the top states in industrial development, Yediyurappa said, Karnataka has met 98 per cent of the parameters in the ease of doing business goals set by the Union government and the state will take steps to achieve 100 per cent.

The 2014-19 industrial policy is set to end in September this year, he said and added keeping in mind the overall and comprehensive growth of the industry sector, the government will come out with a new policy soon that will give a booster shot to areas classified as backward and Tier II and III so they attract industrial investment and generate more jobs locally.

The Chief Minister also said in coming days the government will extend the "Product Based Industrial Cluster Development Programme"- thats currently under implementation in nine districts of Karnataka to rest of the state to ensure overall growth of the state based on the availability of resources and skilled manpower.

Tags: b s yediyurappa, silicon valley
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Rawat, while addressing the locals on the occasion, congratulated the cricket authority of the state after the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand got the full membership of BCCI on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand: CM extends Independence Day greetings; pays respect to freedom fighters

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

The solidarity team had made a short video about their visit, and it was to be screened during the press conference. (Photo: Representational)

Deserted streets, worried faces: Activists claim situation 'not normal' in Kashmir

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday announced trifurcating the large Vellore district into three and asserted his government's commitment to the two-language formula. (Photo: File)

TN CM announces trifurcation of Vellore district; govt commits for 2-language formula

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

2

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

3

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

4

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 Pro details surface; can’t wait for brand new colour

5

Massive 2019 iPhone leak exposes Apple’s future plans

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham