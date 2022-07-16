Saturday, Jul 16, 2022 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

  India   All India  15 Jul 2022  Judge: If kids go to school at 7 AM, why can't SC sit at 9 AM
India, All India

Judge: If kids go to school at 7 AM, why can't SC sit at 9 AM

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Jul 15, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2022, 8:58 am IST

The observation by Justice Lalit assumes significance as he is set to be the next Chief Justice of India after incumbent Chief Justice

Justice UU Lalit. (Image credit: Twitter)
 Justice UU Lalit. (Image credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the senior-most Supreme Court judge after Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, on Friday favoured the nation’s highest court starting its work at 9 am instead of prevailing practice of the court starting its proceedings at 10.30 am and closing at 4 pm.

“If kids can go to school at 7 am, why cannot judges and lawyers start work at 9 am, an ideal time”, Justice Lalit said, as the bench in the court number two headed by him, also comprising Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia, started its proceedings on Friday at 9.30 am.

The observation by Justice Lalit assumes significance as he is set to be the next Chief Justice of India after incumbent Chief Justice N.V. Ramana demits office on August 26. Justice Lalit will have a short tenure as he will hold the office of CJI till November 8, 2022.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, a former attorney-general, who was appearing in a bail matter on Friday, praised the bench at the end of the hearing for starting the day’s work earlier than the usual time.

Justice Lalit expressed his view that if the courts start their work early, they can finish the day’s work early and judges would have more time in the evening to look into the case files slated to be taken up the next day.

“The courts can start their work at 9 am and rise at 11.30 am for a half-hour break and then finish the day’s work by 2 pm. By doing this, the judges will get more time to do more things in the evening,” Justice Lalit said.

Tags: justice uday umesh lalit, supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Backwaters from river Godavari has entered Motu block and some other places on the banks of its tributaries Sabari and Sileru. (PTI)

Swelling Godavari river inundates villages in Odisha district, several evacuated

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha addresses a press conference, in Patna, Friday, July 15, 2022. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha(R) and Sudheendra Kulkarni are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Prez polls: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit after Shiv Sena backs Droupadi Murmu

Jagdeep Dhankhar who has emerged as the 'front-runner', is a Jat leader from Rajasthan and was a Lok Sabha MP from Jhunjhunu. (PTI)

BJP to hold key meet today to choose Vice President

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu during a meeting, in Namsai. (PTI Photo)

Assam-Arunachal to resolve decades old border dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham