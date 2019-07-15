Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Kerala Police uses high power water cannon to disperse SFI protestors

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 3:07 pm IST

Akhil, a third year BA student, was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out inside the campus.

Kerala police on Sunday used high power water cannon to disperse protestors of National youth fronts like Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). (Photo: Twitter I ANI).
 Kerala police on Sunday used high power water cannon to disperse protestors of National youth fronts like Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). (Photo: Twitter I ANI).

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police on Sunday used high power water cannon to disperse protestors of National youth fronts like Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

They held a protest against the attack on Students' Federation of India (SFI) activist Akhil on Sunday at University College.

Akhil, a third year BA student, was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out allegedly between the members of SFI and other students on July 12.

Kerala police on Sunday issued Lookout Notices against 8 SFI members in the case on charges of attempt to murder.

Akhil is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Three persons were arrested on Sunday while one was arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Injured Akhil was rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital.

Soon after the incident, angry students protested and raised slogans. The protest was led by members of KSU, MSF, and ABVP.

Tags: sfi, protest
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the state, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected, officials said. (Photo: File)

PM speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

According to police, the accused believed that Singh had registered complain against them acting on which the electricity board disconnected the power supply after raiding their house. (Photo: Representative image)

Punjab: Man suspected of reporting power theft chained, assaulted; five booked

Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, with the BJP chief asserting that he is not frightening anyone but cannot help when someone has fear in their minds. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah, Owaisi spar over NIA amendment bill in Lok Sabha

This partial eclipse is occurring after a total eclipse of the Sun, which was visible over South America on July 2. (Photo: Pixabay)

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

MOST POPULAR

1

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

2

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

3

4 ridiculous problems with Samsung Galaxy Note 10

4

He's the man: Pooja Batra finally confirms her marriage with Nawab Shah

5

Watch: Police officer saves choking baby after pulling over speeding car on the road

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham