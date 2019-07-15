Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 09:58 AM IST

India, All India

Trial of juvenile in Kathua gangrape, murder case to begin today

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 9:31 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 9:31 am IST

According to order served to Crime Branch, officials have been asked to bring in prosecution evidence and witnesses for trial to begin.

The order has left the prosecution baffled as the crime branch contested before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court last year that he is not a minor. The case has seen only adjournments till date. (Photo: File)
 The order has left the prosecution baffled as the crime branch contested before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court last year that he is not a minor. The case has seen only adjournments till date. (Photo: File)

Jammu: A juvenile justice board has framed charges against a minor in the case of gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua and has fixed Monday for examining prosecution witnesses and commencing trial.

According to an order served to the Crime Branch here, officials have been asked to bring in their prosecution evidence and witnesses for the trial to begin.

The order has left the prosecution baffled as the crime branch contested before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court last year that he is not a minor. The case has seen only adjournments till date.

According to the notice, the charges were framed against the accused by the Juvenile Justice Board Kathua on July 8 and "the next date of hearing has been fixed on July 15".

"The case has been fixed for prosecution evidence... Kindly arrange the presence of public prosecutor appointed in the case so as to examine the prosecution evidence/ witnesses," it said. The juvenile is accused of raping and murdering the young girl.

The crime branch had filed a petition in the high court against his claim of being juvenile. The crime branch petition had stated that the chief judicial magistrate in Kathua erred in accepting the accused's claim of being a juvenile.

It had also annexed a report of the medical board of Government Medical College, Jammu, which said the accused was "not less than 19 and not more than 21".

The trial in this case was shifted to the Pathankot Sessions Court on the directions of the Supreme Court last year.

The Pathankot Sessions Court had on June 10 this year sentenced Sanji Ram, dismissed special police officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar to life imprisonment while sacked policemen Anand Dutta, Tilak Raj and Surender Verma -- were handed five years in jail.

The verdict came 17 months after the girl was brutally gang-raped inside a 'devisathan' (local temple) and later killed. She was kidnapped on January 10 and her body was found on January 17.

Tags: kathua rape case, kathua rape and murder case, pathankot sessions court, supreme court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

The woman is identified as Khushi Parihar, a resident of Nagpur, and the accused as Ashraf Sheikh. (Photo: Instagram/ Khushi Parihar)

Nagpur man smashes 19-yr-old girlfriend's head on suspicion of her ‘character’: Cops

At least seven people, including six Army personnel, were killed and 28 injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, the police said on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

7 including 6 Army soldiers dead, 28 injured after building collapses in Himachal

Speaking to media on Sunday, Imlakur Rahman said he was intercepted on his way home and attacked by the group in Sarora village. (Photo: ANI)

Muslim cleric allegedly thrashed in UP, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Gandhi, now an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. (Photo: File)

50 days on, Congress yet to find successor to Rahul Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Stunning Apple iPhone design finally taking shape

2

Today in tech history: Twttr is launched!

3

Apple iPhone XR India huge slashed prices revealed; grab it right now

4

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

5

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham