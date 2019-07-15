Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 05:33 PM IST

NIA amendment bill gets passed in Lok Sabha after division

Speaker Om Birla said the bill had been passed with 278 members voting in its favour and six against it.

Amit Shah said there should be a division so that the people know the stance of all parties. (Photo: File)
 Amit Shah said there should be a division so that the people know the stance of all parties. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha, on Monday, passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 after a division as Home Minister Amit Shah sought a vote on the legislation.

Read: Modi govt will never misuse NIA law: Amit Shah

Shah said there should be a division so that the people know the stance of all parties.

He had earlier urged the members to pass the bill unanimously to send a strong message against terrorism.

