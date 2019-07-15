Is Governor just a puppet, asks Bihar civil service exam questionnaire

Bihar Public Service Commission officials clarified that its members had no role in the setting of questions.

Patna: On Sunday, students sitting for Bihar civil service exams were left surprised and little amused when one of the questions referred to the Governors of states as a “puppet”.

The question was in the General Knowledge paper of the main examination.

Question was: "Critically examine the role of the Governor in state politics of India, especially in the context of Bihar. Is he just a puppet?"

Interestingly, there was another question in the same paper that asked students to debate the pros and cons of large numbers of political parties competing in an election.

Meanwhile, Bihar has an unfortunate history of embarrassing moments in school and public exams.