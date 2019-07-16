Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 10:06 PM IST

India, All India

Government using offset money of Rafale deal to train people: Finance Minister

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 9:01 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 9:01 pm IST

The Minister made the remarks in her address at the Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Skill India Mission.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, said the government was using the offset money of Rafale deal to train people.

"We are using the offset money of Dassault Rafael deal in skill training. Today, we have signed an MoU with Dassault for skill training. During the election, the opposition was accusing us that we had given offset money to someone. I am saying that the government is giving the offset money to train people," she said here.

The Minister made the remarks in her address at the Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Skill India Mission. Several other ministers including Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the event.

"You should do whatever you are comfortable with. Looking for opportunity during college time was not easy. We had to search for places. During college time, there was only skill training in engineering," she said.

"Learning Language is also a skill. A multi-disciplinary approach is a skill you must focus on. Utilise all the things given by the government. Don't settle for something because that is next to your house," she added.

Tags: rafale, skill development
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

