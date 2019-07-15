Husband of UP MLA's daughter beaten up outside Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court termed their marriage ‘valid’ and also directed the UP police to provide security to the couple.

Prayagraj: In latest turn of events at Allahabad High Court on Monday, Ajitesh Kumar, who married Sakshi Misra, the daughter of a BJP lawmaker was assaulted by unknown people.

The Allahabad High Court termed their marriage ‘valid’ and also directed the UP police to provide security to the couple.

"As they were about to enter the courtroom Ajitesh was beaten while in police protection. Only Ajitesh was beaten up. It is not known who these people are, but it proves there is indeed a threat to their life for which they are seeking protection," the couple's lawyer said.

Earlier in the day, the couple of Bareilly, who were in news since last week, was kidnapped on Monday at gunpoint by armed men outside the Allahabad High Court.

According to news agency ANI, the couple was rescued by police in Fatehpur and the abductors have been nabbed.

The couple had claimed to be under threat from BJP MLA over their inter-caste marriage.

The incident took place at 8.30 am, hours before the case of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra’s daughter Sakshi Misra and her husband Ajitesh Kumar was to be taken up in the court.

The Allahabad High Court had fixed Monday for hearing a petition filed by the couple, who had gone into hiding, fearing threat to their lives from the Misra and his henchmen.

BJP MLA Rajesh Misra on Thursday said that his daughter was an adult and free to take her own decisions. He denied having threatened her with dire consequences. He said he was concerned about the age difference between the husband and wife and also the boy not having any proper employment.