Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 01:00 PM IST

India, All India

Husband of UP MLA's daughter beaten up outside Allahabad HC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 12:34 pm IST

The Allahabad High Court termed their marriage ‘valid’ and also directed the UP police to provide security to the couple.

The couple had claimed to be under threat from BJP MLA over their inter-caste marriage. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The couple had claimed to be under threat from BJP MLA over their inter-caste marriage. (Photo: Screengrab)

Prayagraj: In latest turn of events at Allahabad High Court on Monday, Ajitesh Kumar, who married Sakshi Misra, the daughter of a BJP lawmaker was assaulted by unknown people.

The Allahabad High Court termed their marriage ‘valid’ and also directed the UP police to provide security to the couple.

"As they were about to enter the courtroom Ajitesh was beaten while in police protection. Only Ajitesh was beaten up. It is not known who these people are, but it proves there is indeed a threat to their life for which they are seeking protection," the couple's lawyer said.

Earlier in the day, the couple of Bareilly, who were in news since last week, was kidnapped on Monday at gunpoint by armed men outside the Allahabad High Court.

According to news agency ANI, the couple was rescued by police in Fatehpur and the abductors have been nabbed.

The couple had claimed to be under threat from BJP MLA over their inter-caste marriage.

The incident took place at 8.30 am, hours before the case of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra’s daughter Sakshi Misra and her husband Ajitesh Kumar was to be taken up in the court.

The Allahabad High Court had fixed Monday for hearing a petition filed by the couple, who had gone into hiding, fearing threat to their lives from the Misra and his henchmen.

BJP MLA Rajesh Misra on Thursday said that his daughter was an adult and free to take her own decisions. He denied having threatened her with dire consequences. He said he was concerned about the age difference between the husband and wife and also the boy not having any proper employment.

 

Tags: bjp, sakshi misra, rajesh misra, allahabad high court, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

A total of 57,700 people, residents of 50 villages in Demdema block and over 66,400, residents of 104 villages in Selsella block have been affected due to the floods, they said. (Photo: AFP I representational)

1.14 lakh people affected as Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district gets flooded

The bench, while dismissing the bail plea, said the lower court will proceed with the trial and will not be influenced by the prima facie observations given by the Gujarat High Court earlier while dismissing Asaram's plea. (Photo: File)

SC dismisses Asaram Bapu's bail plea in sexual assault case in Gujarat

Taking it to Twitter, Sidhu confirmed that his resignation has been sent and delivered to the Punjab Chief Minister's official residence. (Photo: File)

Navjot Singh Sidhu sends resignation to Punjab CM, says 'delivered'

Vajpayee was one of the founding members of Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in the municipal council. (Photo: File)

In an ode to Vajpayee, NDMC schools to now be renamed 'Atal Adal Vidyalaya'

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 11R video gives us best look at Apple’s next flagship

2

In an ode to Vajpayee, NDMC schools to now be renamed 'Atal Adal Vidyalaya'

3

Salman Khan gives important message with his hilarious #BottleCapChallenge video

4

11-year old girl’s iPhone 6 explodes; sparks in her hand

5

Students flocking in the nation to watch Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'; see pics

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham