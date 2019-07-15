Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 06:55 AM IST

India, All India

BJD cadre in a fix over rising BJP bonhomie

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 6:38 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 6:38 am IST

The BJD is seen siding more with the BJP-led NDA in Parliament more than the Opposition camp.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

New Delhi: The growing bonhomie between the Odisha’s ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP has left the latter’s cadre in the state in a dilemma.

Feedback reaching the BJP top brass suggests that demoralisation has started creeping in among the BJP cadre as the message is going that the BJP is “hand in gloves” with the ruling BJD, which recently helped the saffron party’s candidate in getting its candidate nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJD is seen siding more with the BJP-led NDA in Parliament more than the Opposition camp.

A meeting was called recently by the BJP top brass of party’s core gro-up leaders from Odisha to strategise over its future course of action in the state where BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik bacame the CM for the fifth time in a row despite the BJP’s state organisation and support base increasing significantly since 2014.

The saffron party leaders, sources said, deliberated on how to “thwart” the negative message and to boost the morale of its cadre, especially when a key bypoll is scheduled on July 20.

The state leaders, sources disclosed, were specifically told by the BJP top brass that they need to circulate the message among the cadre that aim is to unseat the BJD and also state leaders should “speak in one voice” when it comes to “BJP’s fight against Naveen Patnaik led BJD”.

For the BJP, the first major test after the BJD retained power in the state, will be the Patkura bypoll on July 20. The bypoll is seen as prestigious for the BJD as one of its founding members and a close associate of BJD founder Biju Patnaik but now in the saffron party Bijoy Mohapatra, will be contesting against ruling party's candidate Sabitri Agarwal.

While the BJP is trying to boost the morale of its cadre, the chief minister has deputed nearly 30 ministers and almost same number of MLAs to oversee and coordinate the campaigning for the Patkura bypolls. Mr Patnaik, himself will be spending two days next week in Patkura, which clearly suggests that the bypollswill turn into a battle of prestige for the ruling BJD. In the recently concluded general polls, the BJP managed to win eight out of total 21 parliamentary seats in Odisha but the BJD continued to hold its grip in the state by winning 112 assembly seats out of total 147.

Tags: naveen patnaik, patkura bypolls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Demanding that the Union home ministry ban all the Chinese apps, including TikTok and Helo, in the country, the letter noted that “some segments of the Chinese establishment have negative intentions with regard to the sovereignty and integrity of India.”

Ban ‘anti-national’ TikTok, Helo, RSS outfit urges Modi

It is due to this that the selection of the next Dalai Lama eventually is being seen as a potential flashpoint between Beijing and the current Dalai Lama’s exiled followers in India who had formed the Tibetan Government-in-exile based out of Dharamsala decades ago.

‘India must approve next China Dalai for better ties’

The SMS alerts are sent through LBAS to the people who are present in the area likely to be affected by the lightning strike. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Early warning system works wonder, lightning deaths dip

Sakshi is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, a legislator from Bareilly. She married Ajitesh Kumar, a 29-year-old businessman, last Thursday at a temple in Prayagraj. (Photo: Screengrab)

MP pulls up media for covering love stories

MOST POPULAR

1

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

2

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

3

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

4

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

5

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham