‘Better late than never’: Twitter erupts in support after ISRO delays Chandrayaan-2

Mumbai: Less than hour before the scheduled blastoff of India’s second mission to the Moon on Monday, ISRO called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2.
ISRO said the countdown was stopped 56 minutes before the launch as an “abundant precaution” after a “technical snag” was observed in the launch vehicle system.
Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency.
All the best team #ISRO !!👍 Better to be late than to be sorry...We shall await the next lift-off schedule for #Chandrayan2 👍— Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) July 14, 2019
Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow lunar eclipse will happen, so rocket can't see the moon on these days.— Prabu D (@duplexprabu) July 14, 2019
It is good that you stopped the process. Otherwise rocket will land in some other milky solar system.#Chandrayaan2 #LunarEclipsehttps://t.co/0dTwLeJ75J
This is the star position👇 at 2.51am and not allowed in astrology for any new work for success!— 🇮🇳Rakesh Sharma🇮🇳 (@RakeshS21201943) July 15, 2019
Main reason behind the delay of#Chandrayaan2theMoon#Chandrayan2
8rh moon with Ketu and Saturn
Very bad position!
And sun is with Rahu and venus!
M I right?@bejandaruwala pic.twitter.com/EKzsiJcV5K
It’s not a big deal! though we waited for this time. The big brains will fix the issues and make the launch 🚀 soon, we all know. #jaihind #ISROMissions #Chandrayan2— Rajesh 💻 Jena (@iamrajeshjena) July 14, 2019
Technical issues are generated naturally for achieving the minutest perfections before taking a big step!— Veer Patel (@patelveer2687) July 14, 2019
Proud to see @isro & it's team of experts, scientists & technicians taking the right decision in the welfare of a bright & smart India! #JaiHind🇮🇳 #Bahubali #Chandrayaan2
Thats the main reason for the success of @isro because they count, calculate and observe every minute of their mission. So that mission can complete in one attempt. Many congratulations for detecting the defect during #Chandrayaan2 which say many things in itself.— Manish kumar singh (@singhmanish056) July 14, 2019
So what? Tiger always takes 2 steps back before leaping towards prey successfully... We wait for you!! Good luck !!! Make us proud again and again...— ssmalani (@ssmalani) July 14, 2019
Better late than never. Be Mr Late, not Late Mr.— अक्षित मेहरा 🇮🇳 (Akshit Mehra) (@AkshitM3hra) July 14, 2019