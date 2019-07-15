‘Better late than never’: Twitter erupts in support after ISRO delays Chandrayaan-2

ISRO said the countdown was stopped 56 minutes before the launch as an 'abundant precaution' after a 'technical snag'.

Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Less than hour before the scheduled blastoff of India’s second mission to the Moon on Monday, ISRO called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2.

ISRO said the countdown was stopped 56 minutes before the launch as an “abundant precaution” after a “technical snag” was observed in the launch vehicle system.

Read | Chandrayaan-2 launch called off due to technical glitch

Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency.

All the best team #ISRO !!👍 Better to be late than to be sorry...We shall await the next lift-off schedule for #Chandrayan2 👍 — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) July 14, 2019

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow lunar eclipse will happen, so rocket can't see the moon on these days.

It is good that you stopped the process. Otherwise rocket will land in some other milky solar system.#Chandrayaan2 #LunarEclipsehttps://t.co/0dTwLeJ75J — Prabu D (@duplexprabu) July 14, 2019

This is the star position👇 at 2.51am and not allowed in astrology for any new work for success!



Main reason behind the delay of#Chandrayaan2theMoon#Chandrayan2

8rh moon with Ketu and Saturn

Very bad position!

And sun is with Rahu and venus!



M I right?@bejandaruwala pic.twitter.com/EKzsiJcV5K — 🇮🇳Rakesh Sharma🇮🇳 (@RakeshS21201943) July 15, 2019

It’s not a big deal! though we waited for this time. The big brains will fix the issues and make the launch 🚀 soon, we all know. #jaihind #ISROMissions #Chandrayan2 — Rajesh 💻 Jena (@iamrajeshjena) July 14, 2019

Technical issues are generated naturally for achieving the minutest perfections before taking a big step!

Proud to see @isro & it's team of experts, scientists & technicians taking the right decision in the welfare of a bright & smart India! #JaiHind🇮🇳 #Bahubali #Chandrayaan2 — Veer Patel (@patelveer2687) July 14, 2019

Thats the main reason for the success of @isro because they count, calculate and observe every minute of their mission. So that mission can complete in one attempt. Many congratulations for detecting the defect during #Chandrayaan2 which say many things in itself. — Manish kumar singh (@singhmanish056) July 14, 2019

So what? Tiger always takes 2 steps back before leaping towards prey successfully... We wait for you!! Good luck !!! Make us proud again and again... — ssmalani (@ssmalani) July 14, 2019