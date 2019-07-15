Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

‘Better late than never’: Twitter erupts in support after ISRO delays Chandrayaan-2

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 10:36 am IST

ISRO said the countdown was stopped 56 minutes before the launch as an 'abundant precaution' after a 'technical snag'.

Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Less than hour before the scheduled blastoff of India’s second mission to the Moon on Monday, ISRO called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2.

ISRO said the countdown was stopped 56 minutes before the launch as an “abundant precaution” after a “technical snag” was observed in the launch vehicle system.

Many took to Twitter to cheer up the space agency.

 

