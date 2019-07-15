Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

As Chandrayaan 2 launch called off, students dissapointed

Published : Jul 15, 2019
However, the students wished the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) better luck and hoped for success in their next attempt.

Students from different schools, along with their teachers had gathered here to catch a glimpse of the launch. (Photo: ANI)
Sriharikota: For students who had gathered at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here to watch the launch of Chandrayaan-2, it was a disappointment when India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite was called off due to a technical snag.

"We were very excited to see the launch. It is disappointing that it has been postponed but we understand that there were some technical issues. We wish Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) better luck for next time," said Puna, a student from a Hyderabad school.

In a last-minute revision of schedule, ISRO postponed the launch of India's second lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-2' to a later date due to some technical issues.

"We are banking on the scientists at ISRO to launch the vehicle soon. I believe we will be seeing the success of the vehicle," said Sangeeta, who is a teacher at St Ann's Girls School in Hyderabad.

Earlier this year, the space sciences body had opened its doors for people to watch the launch from its Andhra Pradesh centre. Students from different schools, along with their teachers had gathered here to catch a glimpse of the launch.

"I would like to thank the government, administration, and schools for arranging for allowing us the opportunity to come here and experience the launch. It is disheartening that it was cancelled but we believe in the scientists at ISRO. We hope to see the launch soon," another student, Alvin said.

The country's home-grown technology spacecraft was scheduled for launch onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III at 2:51 am. It will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot.

