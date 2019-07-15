Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

India, All India

Arrested for killing ex-CM's son, Apoorva learns tarot card reading in Tihar Jail

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 8:49 am IST

Apoorva, a 36-yr-old lawyer, had been wanting to learn to read tarot cards for five-six years but could not due to one or the other reason.

In Tihar jail, Apoorva has learnt reading 15 of the total 78 cards in the seven classes taken by Dr Singh. Apoorva takes notes and clears her doubt, she said. (Photo: File)
 In Tihar jail, Apoorva has learnt reading 15 of the total 78 cards in the seven classes taken by Dr Singh. Apoorva takes notes and clears her doubt, she said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Lucknow: Apoorva Shukla, arrested for killing her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of late veteran politician ND Tiwari, has taken to reading tarot cards in Tihar Jail and shown a keen interest in the occult art, prison sources said.

The card reading sessions are held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, for two hours in Tihar Jail and Apoorva sits in the front row, said Dr Pratibha Singh, who has been conducting the classes there for one-and-a-half years.

"Apoorva approached me initially. We have completed seven classes so far. Apoorva always makes it a point to attend the classes. In fact, once due to her court hearing, she missed a class and expressed regret," Dr Singh told PTI.

She said Apoorva, a 36-year-old lawyer, had been wanting to learn to read tarot cards for five-six years but could not due to one or the other reason.

The teacher said the murder accused stays quiet and shows confidence and enthusiasm.

Jail sources said she is lodged in the women's cell and does not show any sign of regret for allegedly "smothering and strangulating" Rohit Shekhar following an argument with him for drinking alcohol with his sister-in-law.

Rohit Shekhar was killed on the intervening night of April 15 and 16.

Among the triggers that led to the killing were a "turbulent and unhappy" married life and Rohit Shekhar's plan to give his share of property to his sister-in-law's son, police said.

In Tihar jail, Apoorva has learnt reading 15 of the total 78 cards in the seven classes taken by Dr Singh. Apoorva takes notes and clears her doubt, she said.

"We have classes in English and Hindi but she prefers to take classes in English. In fact, she requested me to give a detailed explanation of tarot cards in English," Singh said.

One of the sources said during her first session, Apoorva was asked if she regrets what happened and she said, "''I have no regrets. It was written in my destiny, which is okay''."

Initially, Apoorva appeared stubborn. She has shown improvement since and spoke about forgiving someone at one of the classes but did not disclose the person's name, sources said.

They said she participates in chant sessions and take printed notes during those.

"She is quite aware and stays updated with learnings from every session. These sessions de-stress them (inmates), purify their soul and bring in the positive energy to focus on their tarot session and daily life. Many of the inmates have show positive signs," Dr Singh said.

Tags: apoorva shukla, rohit shekhar tiwari, tihar jail
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The order has left the prosecution baffled as the crime branch contested before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court last year that he is not a minor. The case has seen only adjournments till date. (Photo: File)

Trial of juvenile in Kathua gangrape, murder case to begin today

The woman is identified as Khushi Parihar, a resident of Nagpur, and the accused as Ashraf Sheikh. (Photo: Instagram/ Khushi Parihar)

Nagpur man smashes 19-yr-old girlfriend's head on suspicion of her ‘character’: Cops

At least seven people, including six Army personnel, were killed and 28 injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, the police said on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

7 including 6 Army soldiers dead, 28 injured after building collapses in Himachal

Speaking to media on Sunday, Imlakur Rahman said he was intercepted on his way home and attacked by the group in Sarora village. (Photo: ANI)

Muslim cleric allegedly thrashed in UP, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

MOST POPULAR

1

Stunning Apple iPhone design finally taking shape

2

Today in tech history: Twttr is launched!

3

Apple iPhone XR India huge slashed prices revealed; grab it right now

4

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

5

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham