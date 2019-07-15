Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 05:33 PM IST

India, All India

Apex Court seeks district-wise data on child rape cases

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 4:51 pm IST

Amicus curiae V Giri, assisting the court, submitted that statistics pertaining to sexual abuse of children revealed a grim situation.

He said material suggests the states have not notified special POCSO courts in all district. (Photo: PTI)
 He said material suggests the states have not notified special POCSO courts in all district. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Days after registering a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), the Supreme Court on Monday directed its registry to collate district-wise data from the registrars of all the high courts on the total number of child rape cases and how long these have been pending.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the apex court registry to file a report before it within 10 days. The next date of hearing was fixed for July 25.

Amicus curiae V Giri, assisting the court in the case, submitted that statistics pertaining to sexual abuse of children revealed a grim situation.

Apprising the court on the matter, Giri said, "Despite the apex court's orders, it seems steps to implement mandatory provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have not been taken. Designated special courts have not been set up in several states."

He said material suggests the states have not notified special POCSO courts in all district.

The amicus curiae told the bench, "Special POCSO courts dealing only with child sex abuse cases have to be set up, judges have to be sensitised and special public prosecutors need to be appointed."

The provision to complete the trial in such cases within six months has not been implemented in some of the states, he contended.

The bench found it "disturbing" that no state except Delhi has provided facilities such as separate waiting and witness examination rooms for children in the POCSO courts, despite provisions and the apex court orders.

Justice Gogoi asked Giri for further suggestions as to what can be done to ensure that the victim children get speedy justice.

The chief justice said the court has only the cases reported between January to June this year.

"Pendency must be much higher. We need a district-wise breakup of the pending cases," he said.

Last week, Giri had told the court that more than 24,000 FIRs regarding child rape cases were registered till June this year across the country.

Tags: supreme court, rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The BJP member said like GST, one nation one tax, there should be 'one nation, one electricity tariff'. (Photo: File)

There should be one nation, one electricity tariff says, Rajya Sabha BJP member

Amit Shah said there should be a division so that the people know the stance of all parties. (Photo: File)

NIA amendment bill gets passed in Lok Sabha after division

He said terror attacks witnessed an uspurge after the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) was repealed resulting in the same UPA government being forced to constitute NIA after the Mumbai attacks. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Modi govt will never misuse NIA law: Amit Shah

The question was in the General Knowledge paper of the main examination. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Is Governor just a puppet, asks Bihar civil service exam questionnaire

MOST POPULAR

1

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

2

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

3

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

4

4 ridiculous problems with Samsung Galaxy Note 10

5

He's the man: Pooja Batra finally confirms her marriage with Nawab Shah

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham