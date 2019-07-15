Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah names BL Santosh as Ramlal’s replacement

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 2:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 2:59 am IST

Santosh’s role will be crucial in steering the organisation through these changes ,while keeping it battle-ready for the assembly elections ahead.

B.L. Santosh (Photo: ANI)
 B.L. Santosh (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A day after BJP’s longest serving general secretary (organisation) Ramlal was reinstated with the RSS, party’s national president Amit Shah on Sunday named joint general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh to succeed Ramlal. Speculation is rife within the BJP that the leadership focus on the southern states also played a key role behind Mr Santosh’s elevation. The organisatioal secretary post in the BJP, including in its state units, is held by an RSS pracharak, who acts as a bridge between the organisation and the Sangh Parivar.

Hailing from Karnataka, Mr Santosh’s organisational skills are said to be as astute as one of party’s former national general secretary (organisation), Sanjay Joshi. An RSS man, Mr Santosh was deputed to the BJP in 2006 and had played a key in role in BJP’s organisational growth in many states, also including southern states and Goa. In a statement issued, the BJP said that Mr Santosh will assume his new responsibility with immediate effect.

In 2014, Mr Santosh was brought in the central team when he was appointed as one of the four joint generals secretaries assisting Mr Ramlal. He was given the charge of southern states.

The BJP’s decision to field a new face, Tejaswi Surya from Bangalore South parliamentary seat instead of its late leader Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini, was also said to be strongly supported by Mr Santosh. Sources disclosed the decision to field Surya was party leadership’s unwillingness to “turn a seat into a family bastion.”

As organisational elections in the BJP are due in the coming months, Mr Santosh’s role will be crucial in steering the organisation through these changes ,while keeping it battle-ready for the assembly elections ahead.

Tags: amit shah, bl santosh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Odisha PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik (third from left) and other senior leaders at a party meeting before elections.

Congress drifts aimlessly after double loss

The affidavit submitted before the apex court argued that it was necessary to reverify at least 20 per cent of the names included in the draft NRC of bordering districts.

Let us verify 20 per cent names in NRC: Centre, state tell SC

A file photo of Kashmiri villagers at a funeral procession of top militant commander Zakir Musa of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind group, which claims affiliation with Al Qaeda, at Dadsar village in Tral on May 24.

Nothing new to Al Qaeda’s threat over Kashmir

M.T.B. Nagaraj

Jolt to Cong-JDS govt as minister rejoins rebel camp

MOST POPULAR

1

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

2

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

3

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

4

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

5

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham