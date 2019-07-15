Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:30 PM IST

India, All India

After failing alcohol test, Air India pilot grounded for 3 months

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 1:13 pm IST

The pilot was deplaned after he failed the test and the matter was reported to the Director General of Civil Aviation.

An Air India pilot has been grounded for three months after he tested positive in a pre-flight breath analyser (BA) test here on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 An Air India pilot has been grounded for three months after he tested positive in a pre-flight breath analyser (BA) test here on Saturday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An Air India pilot has been grounded for three months after he tested positive in a pre-flight breath analyser (BA) test here on Saturday.

The pilot wanted to fly as a passenger from Delhi to Bengaluru. Since the flight was full, he requested to fly in the cockpit as an additional crew member.

Air India allows cockpit staff to fly in an emergency situation but the crew is needed to go through the mandatory breath analyser test which the pilot failed.

"As per DGCA rules Pilot of Air India has been suspended for three months," an Air India official told ANI.

The pilot was deplaned after he failed the test and the matter was reported to the Director General of Civil Aviation.

Sources in DGCA said that the suspended employee was a senior Airbus A320 pilot and should have been aware of all the rules of flying.

"The pilot has been grounded for three months, there is no compromise with safety," the source added.

Tags: air india, pilot, alcohol test, grounded
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The BJP in Karnataka on Monday sought to move a no-confidence motion against the Congress-JD(S) government, which is battling for survival after 16 lawmakers of the ruling coalition resigned from the assembly. (Photo: File)

BJP seeks to move no-confidence motion against Kumaraswamy

Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh Kumar, who is from a scheduled caste have appealed to the Allahabad High Court for police protection. (Photo: Screengrab)

BJP leader's shocking remdarks on fellow lawmaker's daughter who feared for life

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

K'taka crisis: Cong-JD(S) to face trust vote on July 18, says Siddaramaiah

The pilot wanted to fly as a passenger from Delhi to Bengaluru. Since the flight was full, he requested to fly in the cockpit as an additional crew member. (Photo: File)

Air India pilot grounded for three months after failing alcohol test

MOST POPULAR

1

He's the man: Pooja Batra finally confirms her marriage with Nawab Shah

2

Watch: Police officer saves choking baby after pulling over speeding car on the road

3

Realme X review: Flagship killer’s killer!

4

Watch: Dancing queen? Theresa May boogies to Abba in final days as British PM

5

iPhone 11R video gives us best look at Apple’s next flagship

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham