Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

India, All India

7 including 6 Army soldiers dead, 28 injured after building collapses in Himachal

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 9:12 am IST

The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police initially jointly carried out the rescue operation.

At least seven people, including six Army personnel, were killed and 28 injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, the police said on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
Shimla: At least seven people, including six Army personnel, were killed and 28 injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, the police said on Monday.

The building, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, housed a restaurant and collapsed on Sunday evening after heavy showers, they said. The bodies of six army men and a civilian have been extricated so far from the debris, Solan Superintendent of Police Madhusudan Sharma said.

At least seven persons are still feared trapped under the debris, Solan sub divisional magistrate Rohit Rathore said. According to Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) K C Chaman, at least 42 people were trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building of which 28 including 17 Army personnel and 11 civilians, have been rescued.

The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police initially jointly carried out the rescue operation. Subsequently, two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams including one each from Haryana's Panchkula and Shimla's Sunni reached on Sunday night at the spot to carry out the rescue work, Director cum Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management, D C Rana told PTI. The third NDRF team reached from Panchkula joined the rescue operation on Monday morning, he added.

The Army personnel from nearby Dagshai cantonment had reportedly gone for lunch at the restaurant. Expressing grief, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ordered an inquiry into the incident, an official spokesperson said, adding that he would visit Solan district to take stock of the rescue work and enquired about the condition of the injured on today morning.

Tags: building collapse, himachal pradesh, army, dead
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

