Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021 | Last Update : 08:08 PM IST

  India   All India  15 Jun 2021  Taj Mahal to reopen from Wednesday, 650 visitors allowed at a time
India, All India

Taj Mahal to reopen from Wednesday, 650 visitors allowed at a time

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2021, 7:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2021, 7:50 pm IST

All the centrally protected monuments, museums and sites closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will reopen on June 16

650 tourists will be allowed inside the Taj Mahal premises at one point of time so that COVID-19 protocols are followed. (Photo: Reuters)
 650 tourists will be allowed inside the Taj Mahal premises at one point of time so that COVID-19 protocols are followed. (Photo: Reuters)

Agra: At the Taj Mahal, which will reopen for visitors from Wednesday, only 650 people will be allowed to enter the premises at a time, officials said on Tuesday. All the centrally protected monuments, museums and sites closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will reopen on June 16, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order issued on Monday said.

While 650 tourists will be allowed inside the Taj Mahal premises at one point of time so that COVID-19 protocols are followed, such restrictions will not be in place for other monuments, District Magistrate, Agra Prabhu N Singh said. Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Agra Circle, Vasant Kumar Swarnakar told PTI that the monument premises will be sanitised three times in a day.

 

"Masks will be mandatory for the tourists. Thermal screening of tourists would be done at gates and they would be sanitised before entering the monument premises," he added.

"The visitors will not be allowed to touch any object in the monument premises and they would have to follow social distancing norms," said Swarnakar.

"Tickets will only be booked online and no ticket counter will be open," he said, while also advising tourists to bring their own water bottles and carry sanitisers.

Tags: taj mahal, covid-19, archeological survey of india, covid-19 pandemic, taj mahal to reopen
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Agra

Related Stories

Latest From India

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP)

Bharat Biotech says supply price of Covaxin to Centre at Rs 150 not viable

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a man, at Nair hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Govt's AEFI panel confirms first death after Covid vaccination in India

BJP MLA 'Embalam' R Selvam is all set to be elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly. (Photo: Twitter/ @embalamrselvam)

BJP's 'Embalam' Selvam set to be elected Speaker of Puducherry Assembly

Twitter has to appear before the panel on June 18 at 4 pm and give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news. (Photo: PTI/File)

Parliamentary committee summons Twitter on June 18

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham