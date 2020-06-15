Monday, Jun 15, 2020 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

83rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

332,424

11,502

Recovered

169,798

7,419

Deaths

9,520

325

Maharashtra104568493463830 Tamil Nadu4268723409397 Delhi38958149451271 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Andhra Pradesh6152331684 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Telangana47372352182 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
  India   All India  15 Jun 2020  Covid cases in Delhi touch 10K in six days
India, All India

Covid cases in Delhi touch 10K in six days

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2020, 10:36 am IST

The number of cases crossed the 30,000 mark on June 9 and it crossed the 40,000 mark on June 14

A medic collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 testing, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 A medic collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 testing, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: The COVID-19 tally climbed by over 10,000 and breached the 40,000 mark in just six days in Delhi with an average of over 1,600 new cases on a daily basis, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, according to an analysis.

It took eight days for the number of cases to rise from 20,000 to 30,000 in Delhi, while it took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000.

According to the analysis of the Delhi government data, the number of cases crossed the 30,000 mark on June 9 and it crossed the 40,000 mark on June 14.

Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike, taking the tally to over 41,000, while the death toll due to the pandemic mounted to 1,327.

On Saturday, the tally was 38,958 cases, including 2,134 new ones, while the number of fatalities was 1,271.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,137 cases, which had taken the tally to 36,824, while the death toll was 1,214.

On June 11, there was also a highest single-day spike of 1,877 new cases, which took the tally to 34,687.

The previous biggest single-day spike was on June 3, when the city witnessed 1,513 fresh coronavirus cases.

Delhi reported its first COVID-19 case on March 1, when a businessman in east Delhi was diagnosed with the disease after returning from Italy.

By May 18, the city had reported 10,054 cases at an average of nearly 127 instances of the infection daily. In the next 13 days, the tally rose to 19,844, the Delhi government data shows.

The number of deaths also saw a three-fold increase -- from 160 till May 18 to 473 by May 31.

On May 28, Delhi recorded over 1,000 fresh cases for the first time. It reported over 1,000 coronavirus cases for four days in a row from May 28-31.

On May 31, as many as 1,295 fresh cases were reported, while on May 30, 1,163 cases were detected. May 29 saw an addition of 1,106 cases, while the day before, 1,024 new cases were added to the tally.

On June 1, there were 990 new cases, but from June 2 onwards, the daily spike was above 1,000.

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has said the current doubling rate of the infection in the city is 14 days. By that estimation, it will see over 56,000 cases in the next two weeks.

The cases will explode to 5.5 lakh by July-end, the government had said.

Tags: coronavirus in delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari: Not eyeing land in Pakistan, China

Pedestrians carrying umbrella walk in the rain at Shivaji Chowk, Vashi in Mumbai. PTI photo

Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Nisarga in coastal Maharashtra

Suspected COVID-19 patients wait to be examined by the medics outside a hospital in Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus recovery rate in India surpasses 50 PC for first time

Representational image

Parents want CBSE, CICSE pending board exams scrapped due to spike in COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham