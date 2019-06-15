Tributes to Bukhari on first death anniversary

He was the eighteenth journalist killed since 1989-90 when the separatist campaign in the State burst into a major violence.

SRINAGAR: The members of Jammu and Kashmir’s media fraternity on Friday paid tributes to their slain colleague Syed Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary.

50-year-old Bukhari, founder and editor of English daily Rising Kashmir and several other publications in Urdu and Kashmiri, was along with two police guards gunned down by unidentified assailants outside his office in summer capital Srinagar on this day (June 14) last year. He was the eighteenth journalist killed since 1989-90 when the separatist campaign in the State burst into a major violence.

The police were quick to blame the gory act on separatist militants and soon named Lashkar-e-Tayyaba cadres based in Pakistan for hatching the ‘conspiracy’ which, as per their claim, was executed by the outfit’s three members including two locals and a Pakistani national in Srinagar’s media hub Mushtaq Press Enclave.

But even after a lapse of one year, no charge-sheet has been filed in court of law by the police nor was anything heard on the issue from them since June 28 last year when Inspector General of Police S.P. Pani had at a press conference in Srinagar announced “We have collected tangible evidence to establish that the conspirators as well as the killers are affiliated with Lashkar-e-Tayyaba.”