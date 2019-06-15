Supreme Court rejects plea against questions in NEET

The NEET for undergraduate medical courses was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday declined to entertain a plea by a group of students hailing from Hyderabad asserting that the answers to the five questions in the answer key of National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the undergraduate medical course – MBBS and BDS was incorrect and could adversely impact their scores.

Apparently indicating that it was not inclined to interfere with the outcome of NEET test, a vacation bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Surya Kant said that they are no better experts than those who went through the objections and issued a corrected key.

Observing that of late interference from the court in such matters was too much, Justice Rastogi said, “we sometimes think if we should consider ourselves as experts?” The court later allowed senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi to withdraw the petition and move Delhi High Court which would be hearing a similar petition on June 17.