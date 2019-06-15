Over 500 booked for ferrying extra students in school vehicle in Hyderabad

246 cases were registered for carrying extra children in autos and vans, rest were booked for not having proper documents.

Hyderabad: As many as 521 cases have been registered against owners and drivers of the vehicles allegedly ferrying extra school children in the last two days here as police launched a special drive to ensure the safety of the children.

According to police, 246 cases were registered for carrying extra children in autos and vans alone, rest were booked for not having proper documents.

The police have collaborated with the transport department to conduct checkings in the city.

Twenty-five traffic and six transport department teams are working on the special drive which will continue to a couple of the next days.

"In the last two days, we have booked 521 cases against the autos, vans and school buses for carrying extra school children and some for not having proper documents. Apart from this, we are counselling parents and school management and have issued guidelines to follow to ensure the safety and security of the children," Hyderabad Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar told ANI.

He said, "The teams are also carrying breath analysers to check whether the drivers are in a drunken condition."

School vehicle drivers, however, maintained that they have been complying with the police' guidelines.

"We carry six school children in our auto and follow all the guidelines given by traffic police. Every time traffic police explain to us about the guidelines, we follow them," a school auto driver Shankar Yadav said.