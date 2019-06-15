Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:18 AM IST

India, All India

Mass resignations by top Bengal doctors

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 12:43 am IST

At North Bengal Medical College and Hospital 119 doctors quit their jobs

Veteran actress and filmmaker Aparna Sen addresses junior doctors in Kolkata on Friday during their strike in protest against an attack on an intern at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: PTI)
 Veteran actress and filmmaker Aparna Sen addresses junior doctors in Kolkata on Friday during their strike in protest against an attack on an intern at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Nearly 550 doctors of various state-run hospitals across West Bengal resigned from on Friday amid the ongoing agitation by the medical fraternity against the violence at NRS Medical College and Hospital here, leading to a collapse of health services and inconvenience to patients.

The mass resignations came a day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee warning of strict action against protesting doctors if they do not resume work.

State junior doctors have been agitating since Tuesday demanding security for themselves in government hospitals, after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

On Friday, governor Keshari Nath Tripathi summoned the chief minister for a discussion on the issue and the two are likely to meet soon. Mr Tripathi also went to Institute of Neuroscience to meet junior doctor Paribaha Mukhopadhyay who was assaulted by a patient’s family, an incident that snowballed intoa nationwide agitation by doctors.

Till the reports last came in more than 550 doctors submitted their resignations to the Trinamul Congress government demanding better security, but Ms Banerjee remained unfazed despite the situation spinning out of her control.

The doctors, including heads of departments of medical colleges and other hospitals in Kolkata, Burdwan, Darjeeling and North 24 Parganas districts, sent their resignation letters to the state director of medical education, said a senior health department official.

“We express fullest solidarity to the current movement of NRS Medical College and Hosptial and other government hospitals agitating to protest the brutal attack on them while on duty,” Dr P. Kundu, director of the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine, said in the resignation letter.

A combative Trinamul supremo blamed the BJP for the trouble and told a rally at Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas, “Outsiders are instigating the doctors. I had rightly said that they were involved in yesterday’s protest. I had seen some outsiders raising slogans (at SSKM hospital)”

“Please check where the boy, who was giving a statement in NRSMCH, works. He is Deepak Giri working at Calcutta Heart Research Centre in Salt Lake for 10 years. How can he become a junior doctor? I had spoken about outsiders’ presence although all of them were not,” she said.

“I just named him, where he works and how long he has been working with logic. I am not revealing which political party he has been associated with,” she said.

Hardening her stand, the chief minister insisted that those living in West Bengal will have to learn to speak in Bengali as she accused the BJP of targeting Bengalis and minorities to replicate the “Gujarat model” to capture power in the state.

Asserting that Ms Banerjee should have been humble in her approach at the SSKM hospital, actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen insisted that the TMC supremo should apologise to the agitating doctors for the alleged threats she issued to them.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Ms Banerjee of politicising the issue of doctors’ agitation and the BJP of communalising it.

“The West Bengal government must invite health workers and resolve this humanitarian crisis on a war footing. The CM is trying to politicise instead of discharging basic responsibility. The BJP wants to communalise by highlighting the religious identity of victims of a tragedy,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, nephew of Ms Banerjee and two top Trinamul Congress leaders’ children, serving as doctors in government hospital, joined their agitating colleagues on Friday.

Abesh Banerjee, son of the TMC supremo’s brother Kartick Banerjee, is a doctor at KPC Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. With a poster in hand, he was seen at the protest in his college on Friday.

At SSKM Hospital, where Ms Banerjee, also the health minister, declared during a visit on Thursday her threat to take steps against the doctors if they would not join their duty, 175 doctors from various departments tendered their resignations.

Closely following them, 126 doctors of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital have resigned.

A viral video showed junior doctors and interns greeting their seniors — including many heads of the departments and faculty members — with shouting cheerful slogans “salute” and “We want justice”.

At North Bengal Medical College and Hospital 119 doctors quit their jobs. While 100 doctors resigned at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, 23 doctors quit their jobs in Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital with 20 doctors at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

Tags: west bengal doctors strike, nrs medical college and hospital, keshari nath tripathi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court rejects plea against questions in NEET

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh man slapped with sedition, CM intervenes

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Arunachal’s Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it had lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

AN-32 cockpit recorder, bodies of victims found

Jan Adhikar Party activists protest against the death of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outside the residence of state health minister Mangal Pandey in Patna on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Encephalitis toll rises to 60, Centre assures help

MOST POPULAR

1

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

2

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

3

This Pak-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

4

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

5

ICC World 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham