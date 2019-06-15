Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:18 AM IST

India, All India

Encephalitis toll rises to 60, Centre assures help

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 1:02 am IST

Bihar health minister asks officials to launch awareness campaign.

Jan Adhikar Party activists protest against the death of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outside the residence of state health minister Mangal Pandey in Patna on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Jan Adhikar Party activists protest against the death of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outside the residence of state health minister Mangal Pandey in Patna on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The state government is battling to control the rising cases of encephalitis and brain fever in Bihar which have claimed the lives of around 60 children in the last two weeks.

The worst hit has been Muzaffarpur district where the toll has gone up to 57.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, who visited Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur on Friday, asked the officials to launch an awareness campaign in the affected areas to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has also assured assistance to the state government to tackle rising cases of encephalitis in   Bihar. Experts claim that encephalitis is a viral infection which causes inflammation to the brain and its symptoms are convulsions, fever, and headache.

According to a report, the symptoms of encephalitis, which has affected the lives of more than 200 children in North Bihar, could be linked to a toxin which is mostly found in litchi fruit.

Muzaffarpur is the largest producer of litchi in the country and most of the cases have been reported from the district.

Sources also claim that the central team visiting Muzaffarpur and other adjoining districts to study the symptoms has found encephalopathy as one of the main causes of the disease.

“Efforts are being made to control the situation. The state government has also received suggestions from experts which will be implemented in all 12 districts where the cases of encephalitis have been high,” Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said in Muzaffarpur.

On Tuesday, state health officials had claimed that a majority of the children who have died in two Muzaffarpur hospitals were the victims of hypoglycemia and not Acute Encephalitis syndrome. (AES).

Tags: encephalitis, acute encephalitis syndrome

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court rejects plea against questions in NEET

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh man slapped with sedition, CM intervenes

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Arunachal’s Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it had lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

AN-32 cockpit recorder, bodies of victims found

Patients and their attendants seen stranded as doctors from J.J. Hospital protest in Mumbai on Friday to show solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

Doctors’ protest spreads to other parts of country

MOST POPULAR

1

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

2

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

3

This Pak-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

4

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

5

ICC World 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham