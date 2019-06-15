Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:19 AM IST

Chhattisgarh man slapped with sedition, CM intervenes

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Bhopal: A man in Chhattisgarh had been charged with sedition for accusing the Bhupesh Baghel government of resorting to unscheduled power cuts in the state to benefit the electrical equipment manufacturing companies.

Mangilal Agrawal, a resident of Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh, in a post in his Facebook account recently, made the wild allegations, leading the police in Chhattisgarh to slap sedition charges against him.

He has been arrested and sent to jail.

He ordered to withdraw the harsh charge slapped against the man, leading the police in Raipur in Chhattisgarh to withdraw the charges and book him under appropriation sections of IT Act.

“I support freedom of speech. At the same time, I am opposed to using social media to spread canards. I am also against booking any one under sedition charges...,” he told media.

