Buy 2 helmet, then get two-wheeler vehicles registration in MP

The directive released on Thursday, has ordered owners to show the receipt of helmets to the Transport Department.

Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava said: 'Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler drivers and companions, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers in the state including Bhopal'. (Photo: Representational)
Bhopal: Taking a step towards road safety, Madhya Pradesh government made it mandatory for two-wheeler buyers to purchase two helmets for getting their vehicle registered, IANS reported.

Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava said: "Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler drivers and companions, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers in the state including Bhopal. Transport Department officials have also been directed not to register any vehicle without seeing the receipt of purchase of two helmets''.

"The court had issued direction in this regard. Thereafter, the Transport Department had also directed to ensure the implementation of the order on September 5, 2014. Inspite of this, the orders could not be followed," Shrivastava added.

Citing the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, the Transport Commissioner said: "One would only be allowed to wear a helmet made under Bureau of Indian Standards' recommendations following safety concerns."

