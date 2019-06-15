Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

India, All India

Ayodhya on high alert following intelligence inputs

ANI
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 8:40 am IST

According to reports, the security has also been heightened keeping in mind the hearing on 2005 Ram Janmabhoomi attack on June 18.

Anil Kumar Sisodia, Ayodhya Superintendent of Police (Photo: ANI)
 Anil Kumar Sisodia, Ayodhya Superintendent of Police (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya: Amid VIP movements, Ayodhya has been put on high alert soon after intelligence inputs indicated a possible terror attack in the city.

"We have put more force into action. The force has been alerted. Also, intelligence officials in the civil dress have come here. They are checking all hotels, restaurants and railway stations. The police force is vigilant and keeping a track of all the movements," Anil Kumar Sisodia, Superintendent of Police City, told ANI.

This comes ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya on Sunday along with his party MPs.

According to reports, the security has also been heightened keeping in mind the hearing on 2005 Ram Janmabhoomi attack on June 18.

Tags: ayodhya, ram temple
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya

