AN-32 cockpit recorder, bodies of victims found

The weather continues to be marginal and is likely to affect the pace of recovery operations.

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Arunachal’s Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it had lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Guwahati: The 15-member rescue team on Friday succeeded in recovering the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) of Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft and the bodies of 13 people who lost their lives in the crash in Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF spokesperson said, “The mortal remains and other material evidence have to be picked up by helicopters and brought back to Jorhat in stages. The weather continues to be marginal and is likely to affect the pace of recovery operations.

Pointing out that the recovery team is braving the treacherous terrain and inclement weather in order to bring back the mortal remains as soon as possible, the defence spokesperson said, “The IAF has flown around 200 sorties towards the AN-32 search and recovery operations and is sparing no efforts in recovering the remains of its personnel for which eight helicopters have been pressed.”

Asserting that the IAF and all its personnel stand with the families in this hour of grief, he said that next of kins of all personnel on board had been informed of the crash and the subsequent search operations undertaken by the IAF.

“Concerned family members have also been apprised of the progress of the recovery operations as well and IAF officials are in regular touch with them,” he added.

