Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 08:32 PM IST

India, All India

Demand for liquor drives online scams amid lockdown

THE ASIAN AGE. | JAYENDRA CHAITANYA T
Published : Apr 15, 2020, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2020, 11:06 am IST

In the first week of April, the Hyderabad police received two complaints of false advertisements on selling liquor

FIle photo
 FIle photo

Hyderabad: The cases of people being cheated after online payment for the home delivery of liquor are increasing. Since the lockdown, the cyber crime department of the Hyderabad police has registered four such cases.

However, the total number of cyber crimes reported during the lockdown has decreased.

In the first week of April, the Hyderabad police received two complaints in which the name of a popular wine shop in the city was fraudulently used, with mobile numbers provided in fake Facebook profiles assuring home delivery of liquor during the lockdown.

In the second week, the police recorded two more complaints of false advertisements on selling liquor. In one instance, the victim transferred the money to the fraudster’s UPI id, while in a recent incident, the victim’s card details were collected and then the money was siphoned off from his account.

The victim, a resident of Sultan Bazaar, contacted the number provided in the advertisement online. The advertiser asked for his card details and said he would complete the transaction to deliver a bottle of brandy for Rs 1,600.

After the money was transferred, the accused made five more transactions, convinced the victim to share the OTP for each transaction, siphoned off Rs 92,000, and then turned his phone off.

Assistant commissioner of police K.V.M. Prasad said, “During the lockdown, the number of cases of cyber cheating has come down. At least 200 to 250 cases were registered every month during the normal period, but since the lockdown, the cases registered are 160. A total of 720 cases have been registered since January this year,” the ACP said.

The ACP further said, "The crooks who also understood this have now changed their modus operandi and are advertising more for door delivery of liquor and siphoning money. Citizens should not believe the ads and should report it to the police."

Meanwhile, fraudsters are still making money with the old modus operandi of selling automobiles by impersonating CISF personnel and convincing the client that there is no restriction on movement of vehicles belonging to the armed forces during the lockdown.

A constable transferred Rs 36,000 to the fraudster, who promised to deliver his used car parked at the RGI Airport for Rs 1.2 lakh. The constable deposited the money and later realised he had been cheated.

Tags: covid-19 lockdown, online frauds
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

NDMC firefighters spray disinfectants on a street at Mandir Marg during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

170 regions in India identified as covid19 hotspots

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel patrol a street urging people to stay indoors amid a nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Gujarat chief minister goes into self quarantine after MLA he met tests positive for virus

Forensics and crime branch officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of covid19

Police personnel check a commuter's ID during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. PTI Photo

Now, Kolhapur cops post pictures of lockdown violators on social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning of cybersecurity risks, Army bans Aarogya Setu Covid app use in operational areas

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham