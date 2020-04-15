Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 08:32 PM IST

India, All India

Coronavirus pandemic: Here's the latest updates from across the world

PTI
Published : Apr 15, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2020, 1:12 pm IST

Now is not the time to reduce resources for WHO as it fights COVID-19, UN chief Antonio Guterres says

A man steps out of a body sanitizing tunnel at the entrance of a market, installed by Khowai police during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Khowai district. PTI Photo
 A man steps out of a body sanitizing tunnel at the entrance of a market, installed by Khowai police during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Khowai district. PTI Photo

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

11:42 a.m.

Fight against COVID-19 is mother of all World Cups, India's head cricket coach Ravi Shastri says.

11:40 a.m.

Fresh guidelines were issued by the government for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, with the Union home ministry barring all kinds of public transport and prohibiting opening of public places till May 3.

11:38 a.m.

China did not give Americans access when it was needed the most in the beginning, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, demanding answers and transparency from Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

11:36 a.m.

Stray dogs may have played role in novel coronavirus origin, study says.

11:35 a.m.

Fifty six new COVID-19 cases detected in Gujarat as state tally jumps to 695.

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat as state's toll reaches 30.

11:19 a.m.

Authorities in Kashmir seal off containment zones to ensure strict lockdown.

10:59 a.m.

New disinfection robot can clean large surfaces quickly and aid cleaners in COVID-19 fight.

10:58 a.m.

Trump names six Indian-Americans to Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

10:36 a.m.

Twenty nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan as the number rises to 1,034 in the state.

Stranded foreign students facing economic hardships can apply for off campus work authorisation, US says.

10:33 a.m.

IMF calls on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies.

10:20 a.m.

UK will recover 'quickly and strongly' after COVID-19 crisis, UK finance minister Rishi Sunak says.

10:18 a.m.

Bat coronavirus found in two Indian bat species, study says.

10:15 a.m.

China shuts down its largest makeshift hospital in Wuhan as last batch of medics leave.

9:50 a.m.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 377 while the number of cases in the country climbed to 11,439, Union Health Ministry says.

9:45 a.m.

The lone COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya died on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

9:33 a.m.

Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, senior civic official says.

9:25 a.m.

All five who died of COVID-19 in Bhopal were 1984 gas tragedy victims.

9:21 a.m.

President Donald Trump announces halting America's funding of up to USD 500 million annually to the WHO while a review is being done to assess its role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the deadly coronavirus when it first emerged in China.

9:02 a.m.

China's recent COVID-19 cases jump to 1,500 amid exodus of Chinese from Russia.

8:33 a.m.

Now is not the time to reduce resources for WHO as it fights COVID-19, UN chief Antonio Guterres says.

7:55 a.m.

US registers record one-day toll of 2,129 as the total number of deaths crosses 25,000 in the country.

7:36 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he would leave it to individual governors to decide on reopening the economy in their respective States.

Tags: covid-19 updates, covid-19 india

Latest From India

NDMC firefighters spray disinfectants on a street at Mandir Marg during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

170 regions in India identified as covid19 hotspots

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel patrol a street urging people to stay indoors amid a nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Gujarat chief minister goes into self quarantine after MLA he met tests positive for virus

Forensics and crime branch officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of covid19

Police personnel check a commuter's ID during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. PTI Photo

Now, Kolhapur cops post pictures of lockdown violators on social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning of cybersecurity risks, Army bans Aarogya Setu Covid app use in operational areas

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham