Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022 | Last Update : 12:56 AM IST

  India   All India  15 Mar 2022  Indian Army wins 15th National Rafting Championship
India, All India

Indian Army wins 15th National Rafting Championship

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 15, 2022, 9:35 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2022, 9:35 pm IST

Indian Army teams, trained in Army Adventure Nodal Centre at Along, bagged the top three positions and emerged as overall champions

An Indian Army team rafting at Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh during the competition. (Photo by arrangement)
 An Indian Army team rafting at Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh during the competition. (Photo by arrangement)

Kolkata: The Indian Army has won the trophy of 15th National Rafting Championship held at Yinkiong in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh this month.

The competition comprised four categories– Down River Race, Slalom, Sprint and RX– in which the Indian Army teams emerged winners and bagged three podium positions in all four events.

 

The championship, flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on March 6, witnessed attendance World Rafting Federation president Danilo Barmez, Indian Rafting Federation president Shaukat Sikand and Lieutenant Colonel Sachin Nikam from Army Adventure Wing.

The event started on March 8 in Siang River with 15 teams– 11 men and 4 women teams. Three teams of the Indian Army, two teams of BSF, two teams of Uttarakhand, a team each of Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Assam participated in the event.

The Indian Army teams, which were trained in Army Adventure Nodal Centre at Along, bagged the top three positions and emerged as overall champions.

 

Tags: indian army, rafting championship
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)

Pralhad Joshi welcomes Karnataka HC verdict on Hijab, appeals for peace

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a benficiary, at ESIS hospital, at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, Monday, March 14, 2022. (PTI)

India logs 2,568 new COVID-19 infections, 97 fatalities

Karnataka High Court. (PTI Photo)

'Hijab does not form part of essential religious practice': Karnataka HC upholds ban

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves. (Representational image: AFP)

Karnataka HC to deliver verdict on Hijab case today, gatherings banned in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham