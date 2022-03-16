Indian Army wins 15th National Rafting Championship

Indian Army teams, trained in Army Adventure Nodal Centre at Along, bagged the top three positions and emerged as overall champions

An Indian Army team rafting at Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh during the competition. (Photo by arrangement)

Kolkata: The Indian Army has won the trophy of 15th National Rafting Championship held at Yinkiong in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh this month.

The competition comprised four categories– Down River Race, Slalom, Sprint and RX– in which the Indian Army teams emerged winners and bagged three podium positions in all four events.

The championship, flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on March 6, witnessed attendance World Rafting Federation president Danilo Barmez, Indian Rafting Federation president Shaukat Sikand and Lieutenant Colonel Sachin Nikam from Army Adventure Wing.

The event started on March 8 in Siang River with 15 teams– 11 men and 4 women teams. Three teams of the Indian Army, two teams of BSF, two teams of Uttarakhand, a team each of Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Assam participated in the event.

