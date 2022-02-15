Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 | Last Update : 12:14 PM IST

  India   All India  15 Feb 2022  Urban poor faced highest inflation in January: Crisil report
India, All India

Urban poor faced highest inflation in January: Crisil report

ANI
Published : Feb 15, 2022, 11:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2022, 11:15 am IST

The headline inflation stands with a spike of 6.01 per cent in the month of January

According to Crisil, inflation is also catching up fast in rural areas. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
 According to Crisil, inflation is also catching up fast in rural areas. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

New Delhi: India's key economic indicators continue to breach the comfort level of economic policymakers with inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) rising for the fourth consecutive month to 6 per cent in January 2022 compared with 5.7 per cent previous month, the annual wholesale price-based inflation growing at 12.96 per cent in January, easing marginally from growth of 13.56 per cent during December 2021, Government data showed on Monday.

If that were not enough, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew a marginal 0.4 per cent on-year, down from 1.3 per cent growth in November, official figures last week showed, partly on account of an unfavourable base.

 

The triple whammy follows close to the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to keep both repo rates and reverse repo rates unchanged for a "durable and broad-based recovery" and citing concerns over inflation and COVID-19 omicron variant.

The headline inflation, as it stands with a spike of 6.01 per cent in the month of January, is now at the upper limit of Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2-6 per cent, says a Crisil research, according to which a 'base effect driven sharp rise in food inflation drove the rise in CPI, even as core inflation remained elevated'. In terms of forecast, RBI has projected CPI inflation at 4.5 per cent for upcoming fiscal. The latest retail inflation data -- as the Crisil report points out -- shows that sequentially, CPI grew 0.5 per cent on-month 2 in January, similar to the rate seen in the past 2 months. Food CPI inflation rose to 5.4 per cent on-year from 4 per cent previous month and 2 per cent in January 2021, Fuel inflation moderated to 9.3 per cent from 11 per cent previous month, but higher than 3.9 per cent in January 2021 and core CPI inflation was slightly lower at 6 per cent compared with 6.1 per cent previous month, but higher than 5.5 per cent in January 2021. Crisil finds "rural CPI inflation higher at 6.1 per cent in January compared with 5.4 per cent previous month and urban CPI inflation stable at 5.9 per cent as the previous month.

 

A scrutiny of CPI inflation trends by Crisil, using the National Sample Survey Organisation data to estimate the average expenditure patterns across three broad income groups (bottom 20 per cent, middle 60 per cent, and upper 20 per cent of population) and map them with the inflation movement underlines that urban poor (bottom 20 per cent) faced highest inflation in January. The effective inflation rate for urban poor rose to 6.3 per cent in January from 6.2 per cent previous month. For urban rich (top 20 per cent) it stayed stable at 5.9 per cent as previous month, says Crisil.

However, according to Crisil, inflation is also catching up fast in rural areas where it is the rich that face highest inflation (6.2 per cent in January vs 5.5 per cent previous month), while inflation for poorest 20 per cent is slightly lower (6.1 per cent vs 5.3 per cent). Food inflation was higher in urban areas at 5.9 per cent in January compared with 5.2 per cent in rural. Given food occupies the highest weight in consumption basket of the poorest 20 per cent, urban poor are suffering to a greater extent than their rural counterparts.

 

There was little solace from the trend in annual wholesale price-based inflation which grew at 12.96 per cent in January, easing marginally from growth of 13.56 per cent during December 2021. The high rate of inflation in January 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food articles etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday. The WPI rose to 14.87 per cent in November 2021.

According to Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA, though the WPI inflation receded in January 2022 led by a welcome decline in core items, manufactured food products, and crude petroleum and natural gas, it exceeded forecast of 12.7 per cent. "Despite a steep correction in vegetable prices, an unfavourable base pushed up the primary food inflation into double-digits in January 2022, which is likely to prove temporary," Nayar added.

 

Prices of minerals increased by 11.08 per cent and non-food articles by 0.37 per cent in January, 2022 as compared to December, 2021. Prices of food articles declined by 2.61 per cent and crude petroleum and natural gas by 5.11 per cent. In the fuel and power group, prices of electricity increased by 15.94 per cent and mineral oils by 0.83 per cent in January 2022 as compared to December, 2021. Prices of coal remain unchanged. Inflation in food articles spiked to a 10.33 per cent in January 2022 from 9.56 per cent in December 2021. Vegetable price rise rate jumped to 38.45 per cent, against 31.56 per cent in the previous month. In the food articles category, pulses, cereals and paddy witnessed a month-on-month price rise, while inflation in egg, meat and fish stood at 9.85 per cent and in potato and onion at (-)14.45 and (-)15.98 per cent, respectively.

 

Tags: inflation, food inflation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Puri Jagannath Temple (PTI)

COVID vaccination certificate not required to visit Puri Jagannath Temple from Feb 21

School boys walk along a road on the backdrop of a wall mural in New Delhi on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

'Sacrifice moved Indians': PM, nation hail martyrs

Karnataka high court (PTI)

'Allow us to wear headscarf that matches uniform'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham