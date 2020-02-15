Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 | Last Update : 08:26 AM IST

India, All India

Third Indian tests positive for corona on ship in Japan

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 15, 2020, 6:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2020, 6:33 am IST

Two crew members, out of total 138 Indians on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, were tested positive for the virus earlier.

Till date, only passengers arriving from four countries — China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore — were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.
 Till date, only passengers arriving from four countries — China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore — were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Japan said on Friday that a third Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus as authorities confirmed that total 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on the quarantined ship. Two crew members, out of total 138 Indians on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, were tested positive for the virus earlier.

Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA has asked airports and airlines on Friday that passengers arriving in flights from Japan and South Korea must be screened once they step out of aerobridges in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection.  Till date, only passengers arriving from four countries — China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore — were being screened for possible exposure to the virus at 21 identified airports.

In a circular, the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) was quoted by news agencies, as stating, “Universal screening of all the passengers coming in flights directly from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore besides the flights from China and Hong Kong shall be ensured immediately once they step out of the specific identified aerobridge.” The DGCA circular was further quoted as stating,  “It is advised to place the suitable signages at strategic locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.”

DGCA also stated on Friday, “All airlines shall make in-flight announcement in the flights coming directly from these countries and ensure strict compliance.” It noted that these steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in India.

So far, India has reported three confirmed cases of nCoV, all from Kerala. Three medical students of the Wuhan University, all residents of Kerala, who returned to India on their own recently and self-reported at a hospital in the state tested positive for the respiratory virus, named COVID-19. One of them has been discharged after recovery.

Tags: coronavirus, dgca

Latest From India

Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

SC seeks J&K govt reply on Sara’s plea for Omar’s release

Admitting that even after the surrender of NDFB cadres in large numbers, there is apprehension in security circles that surrendered militants are holding back illegal arms, security sources said that police have been asked to keep a close watch on the activities of surrendered militants. (Photo: AP/File)

Assam ex-rebels to face music for unlawful actions

Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Sharad Yadav should be face of Bihar alliance: RLSP, HAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Hyderabad House on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

India and Portugal ink 7 pacts after Modi-Sousa talks

MOST POPULAR

1

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

2

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

3

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

4

Apple’s brand-new iPhone 11 is available at lowest price ever in India; grab it now!

5

Love is in the ‘app’ this Valentine’s Day!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham