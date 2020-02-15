Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 | Last Update : 08:26 AM IST

SC seeks J&K govt reply on Sara’s plea for Omar’s release

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Feb 15, 2020, 6:27 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2020, 6:27 am IST

Not acceding to the request, Justice Mishra said you are coming so long after being detained.

Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the J&K government on a plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging invoking of the Public Safety Act for the continued detention of her brother, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah. Mr Abdullah was detained on August 4-5, 2019, shortly before the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of J&K into two Union territories.

Issuing notice to the J&K government, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee directed further hearing of the matter on March 2, as senior counsel Kapil Sibal urged the court it was a habeas corpus plea and an early date may be given. Not acceding to the request, Justice Mishra said you are coming so long after being detained. It is Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of Omar Abdullah, who has moved the habeas corpus petition and challenged the invoking of the PSA, Mr Sibal told the court.

The matter came up Friday before Justices Mishra and Banerjee as Justice Mohan M. Shantanahoudar, who was a part of the bench hearing the matter, had earlier recused himself on Wednesday.

