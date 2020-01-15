Pragya gets suspicious letter, cops probing case

Police along with forensic team reached her home after being informed by her staff on the incident.

Bhopal: A suspicious letter containing “harmful” powder has been posted to BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

Although, the letter was posted in October last year, it was opened on Monday night by her staff here, Ms Thakur told reporters here on Tuesday.

“My staff opened the letter at 9.30 pm on Tuesday and found a silver coloured pouch containing powder which caused irritation when it came in contact with skin”, Ms Thakur, an accused in 2008 Malegaon blast in which six people were killed and 100 others injured, said.

Police along with forensic team reached her home after being informed by her staff on the incident.

The letter and powder were sent to forensic science laboratory for examination, police said.

The letter written in Urdu have photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and herself- all crossed out.

“The letter could be have been sent by terrorists, but I will not be cowed down,” she said.

The police has registered a case under Section 326.